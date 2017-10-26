Astros-Dogers World Series: Marwin Gonzalez defies odds again vs. Jansen with HR

LOS ANGELES -- It didn't have to be Marwin Gonzalez who authored one of the Astros' most unlikely moments of the 2017 season in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, but it makes a certain sense. At this writing, his clutch home run off Kenley Jansen in the eighth inning feels like days ago. It's easy to get lost when so many crests and troughs were yet to come, but buried under the weight of Game 2 or not it was the biggest moment of the 2017 World Series so far -- one that directly abetted Houston's white-knuckled extra-innings win to even the series.

When Gonzalez stepped in against the best closer in baseball, the Dodgers' streak of 28 straight scoreless relief innings had already come to an end with a run charged to Brandon Morrow. Still, it was 3-2 Dodgers with Jansen's needing just three outs to put L.A. up 2-0 in the series. At the moment, Jansen uncorked a 94-mph 0-2 cutter to Gonzalez, the Dodgers had an 85 percent chance of winning the game. You know what happened next ...

That 398-foot home run that left the bat at 102 mph tied the game and in essence made it a coin-flip outcome. As things would turn out, that coin would flip and bounce several times before landing on Astros. It all flowed from Gonzalez's clutch blast. Suffice it to say, it's difficult to hit a home run off a lockdown arm like Jansen, and this one was just the third time in his career he's been touched for a homer on an 0-2 count.

So what happened is unlikely, and that's Gonzalez's 2017 season writ small. Coming into this year, Gonzalez was a 28-year-old utility man with a 90 OPS+ for his career and no more than 13 homers in a season. In 2017, though, he put up an OPS+ of 149 with 23 homers in 455 at-bats. That's elite production, obviously. Throw in the fact that Gonzalez spent time at six different positions, and it's no exaggeration to call him one of the AL's top performers this season.

As for those impressive bestowals at the plate, Gonzalez has done it by hitting the ball in air more often this year, significantly reducing his chase rate (i.e., the percentage of time he swings at pitches outside the zone), and nudging up his contact rate. There's probably some good fortune mixed in, but on a certain level this is about how essential Gonzalez has been this year, not about whether he's going to continue producing at such a lofty clip.

It seems likely that no one save for perhaps Gonzalez himself saw this kind of year coming, just as no one could have expect him to take Jansen deep with Houston's season possibly on the line. Of course, Gonzalez has been defying expectations since April or so.