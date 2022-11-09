Astros general manager James Click has overseen the club since 2020. That means he's watched his teams win the last two AL pennants and the 2022 World Series. And yet, he's operating without a contract, at present. Click's deal expired Oct. 31, days before the Astros won the World Series crown in six games over the Phillies.

"We are having discussions right now," Click told reporters about the possibility of a new deal Tuesday night at the general manager meetings in Las Vegas (via ESPN). "I think anytime that you're having discussions it means that it's not complete."

"I'm optimistic," he added. "My family is very happy in Houston. We've settled in. I really love the town. The diversity is amazing. I thought honestly during the parade, one of the most standout things to me was just the crowd, and it shows just what a global city Houston is and the culture that it has. It was on full display. The support that the town has, I've never been a part of anything like that. It was addictive. And my wife and I are really, really happy that our kids are happy. We feel very settled. I'm really hopeful to be back."

Late in the regular season there was a report that owner Jim Crane might move on from Click if the Astros were knocked out of the playoffs early.

Click, 44, started with the Rays as an intern in 2005, joined their front office in 2006 and became vice president of baseball operations in 2017. The Astros hired him as general manager in January of 2020 to replace Jeff Luhnow, who was fired over the sign-stealing scandal.

The Astros went 95-67 and lost the World Series in six games in 2021. This past season they won 106 games, one shy of the franchise record set in 2019, and then went on to win the World Series, posting an 11-2 record in the playoffs.

Crane would have an interesting time trying to justify moving on from Click right now, but with contract negotiations still ongoing, it really makes you wonder how much Crane really wants Click around.