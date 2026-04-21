A pair of American League teams will meet for the second of a three-game set on Tuesday's MLB schedule as the Houston Astros visit the Cleveland Guardians. Houston (9-15) is last in the AL West but ended a four-game losing streak by taking Monday's contest 9-2. Cleveland (13-11) is atop the AL Central and was 5-1 in series openers before losing yesterday. Ryan Weiss (0-2, 6.75 ERA) will take the mound for the Astros, while the Guardians will counter with Parker Messick (3-0, 1.05 ERA).

First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. ET from Progressive Field in Cleveland. The latest Guardians vs. Astros odds list Cleveland as the -155 favorite on the money line (risk $155 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 8.5. Before making any Astros vs. Guardians picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Guardians vs. Astros predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Guardians vs. Astros and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Astros vs. Guardians:

Guardians vs. Astros money line Guardians -155, Astros +130 Guardians vs. Astros over/under 8.5 runs Guardians vs. Astros run line Guardians -1.5 (+133) Guardians vs. Astros picks See picks at SportsLine Guardians vs. Astros streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Astros vs. Guardians predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Guardians vs. Astros, the model is going Over 8.5 combined runs. For over/under betting, no team has hit the Over more than Houston this year, with Monday's contest being the latest instance. The Over is 17-7 for the Astros and has hit in each of its last four games. The Over also sports a 6-3 record for Cleveland over its last nine.

Houston leads the AL in OPS while ranking dead last in ERA, so both teams often light up the scoreboard when the Astros are in action. Having Weiss on the mound won't help with the latter as he's given up 10 ER over his last 8.2 IP, but Houston is also projected to have the top two batters in terms of total bases accumulated. Both teams are forecasted to score over 4 runs, on average, as the Over has all of the value. Get the Astros vs. Guardians money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Guardians vs. Astros picks

After simulating every pitch of Astros vs. Guardians 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Guardians vs. Astros, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.