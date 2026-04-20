American League potential contenders will meet on Monday's MLB schedule as the Houston Astros visit the Cleveland Guardians. Houston (8-15) has dropped four in a row, including getting swept by St. Louis at home over the weekend. Cleveland (13-10) is coming off back-to-back victories, last defeating Baltimore, 8-4, on Sunday. Spencer Arrighetti (1-0, 1.50 ERA) will make his second start of the year for Houston, while Slade Cecconi (0-2, 5.03 ERA) makes his fifth start for the Guardians.

First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. ET from Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Guardians have defeated Houston in four straight meetings. The latest Guardians vs. Astros odds list Cleveland as the -115 favorite on the money line (risk $115 to win $100), while the over/under for total runs is 7.5. Before making any Astros vs. Guardians picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Guardians vs. Astros predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Guardians vs. Astros and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Astros vs. Guardians:

Guardians vs. Astros money line Guardians -115, Astros -104 Guardians vs. Astros over/under 7.5 runs Guardians vs. Astros run line Astros -1.5 (+159) Guardians vs. Astros picks See picks at SportsLine Guardians vs. Astros streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Astros vs. Guardians predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Guardians vs. Astros, the model is going Over 7.5 combined runs. For over-under betting, no team has hit the Over more than Houston this year, with it sporting a 16-7 record (69.6%). Houston went 0-3 outright in its most recent series versus St. Louis, but the Over went 3-0 over the set. Meanwhile, the Guardians defeating the Orioles on Sunday is a good sign for the total being eclipsed on Monday. That's because the Over has hit in each of Cleveland's last six games following a victory.

Arrighetti will make his first start of the year on the road, and opposing ballparks were a House of Horrors for the RHP last year. He had an 8.50 ERA on the road, compared to a 2.08 mark at home. As for Cecconi, he's been battered by current Astros batters, allowing them to have a .316 career batting average against him. The model projects 8.5 total runs being scored. Get the Astros vs. Guardians money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Guardians vs. Astros picks

After simulating every pitch of Astros vs. Guardians 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Guardians vs. Astros, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.