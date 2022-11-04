Good morning to everyone but especially to...

THE HOUSTON ASTROS

Winning a World Series requires heroes. The old, the new, the unsung, the reliable and the iconic.

The Houston Astros are one win away from a title because of all of those types of heroes after an edge-of-your-seat 3-2 win over the Phillies in Game 5.

The old: At 39, Justin Verlander has experienced pretty much everything baseball has to offer... except for earning a World Series win. That is, until Thursday. After giving up a leadoff home run to Kyle Schwarber, Verlander settled down to pitch five innings of one-run ball. Entering Thursday, he had been 0-6 in eight career World Series starts.

One day after the Astros combined for a no-hitter behind Cristian Javier's strong start, Verlander gave up plenty of hits but worked his way out of jams and gave Houston exactly what it needed, writes MLB reporter Matt Snyder.

Snyder: "Demons have been exorcised, perhaps. The proverbial monkey is off his back. Justin Verlander has a World Series win. If his team grabs another in the next game or two, he'll have another World Series ring. His Hall of Fame resume is already more than complete, but a glaring negative has been rectified."

The teams have on off day today, but Houston will have a shot to win the World Series at home tomorrow night in Game 6.

Honorable mentions

And not such a good morning for...

JAMES HARDEN AND THE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Just as James Harden was starting to play some of his best basketball of the past few years, his body has let him down again. The 76ers star will be sidelined for a month with a right foot tendon strain.

Harden is the only player averaging at least 20 points and 10 assists this season .

. Despite his strong play, Philadelphia is just 4-5 this season. Joel Embiid has missed three games and has struggled when on the court. He's had his own injury issues.

has missed three games and has struggled when on the court. He's had his own injury issues. Harden has battled several injuries recently, most notably to his hamstrings. Over the past three seasons, he has played in 118 of a possible 163 games.

Not so honorable mentions

Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least five games 🏀

The Nets suspended point guard Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay yesterday. It comes one week after Irving began catching heat for publicizing a film he watched that is full of antisemitic tropes.

As part of a lengthy statement "we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets."

It's also important to note that Irving's suspension is " no less than five games." His return is contingent on him "[satisfying] a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct ."

His return is contingent on him Irving had several opportunities over the past few days to fully denounce the film -- "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" -- or apologize for publicizing it on social media. He had done neither doubled down on the film previously

-- or apologize for publicizing it on social media. That's despite Nets owner Joe Tsai NBA commissioner Adam Silver

The Nets said Irving's behavior "is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team."

Irving did apologize late Thursday after the suspension had been announced. Our NBA columnist Bill Reiter called the apology an important -- if long overdue -- baby step.

Reiter: "Forgiveness and second chances matter. But so does not allowing people to promote hate and then refuse to say such hate -- such bigotry -- is wrong. Kyrie Irving has taken the right step, with a statement that apologizes. ... This can't be the last word from Kyrie after all that's happened. Here's hoping his regret is as genuine now as his hurtfulness was over the past week."

I also encourage you to read James Herbert's reporting from Brooklyn as he's followed this situation every step of the way.

Eagles move to 8-0 with win over Texans 🦅

It certainly wasn't the Eagles at their best, but in the NFL, you take wins how you can get them. The Eagles improved to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history with a 29-17 win over the Texans.

Tied 14-14 at halftime , the Eagles needed a spark. It came in the form of Chauncey Gardner-Johnson 's interception. Two plays later, Jalen Hurts found A.J. Brown for a lead Philadelphia would not relinquish.

, the Eagles needed a spark. It came in the form of 's interception. Two plays later, found for a lead Philadelphia would not relinquish. Dallas Goedert posted season highs of eight catches for 100 yards and caught a touchdown.

posted season highs of eight catches for 100 yards and caught a touchdown. Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell also found the endzone.

Outside of Hurts' immense improvement, the arrival of Brown and the terrific run game and defense, the Eagles are also the first team to post a positive turnover differential in each of their first eight games since the 1972 Steelers. That's 50 years ago, for those of you keeping track at home. Yeah, this Eagles team is really good.

Week 9 NFL picks: Can Rams, Bucs, or Packers figure it out? 🏈

Last season, the Rams and the Buccaneers treated us to one of the most memorable playoff games of late. With Tom Brady playing against the (expected) specter of retirement, Matthew Stafford trying to finally win a playoff game, Cooper Kupp putting together one of the best receiving seasons ever... nearly 800 combined yards of offense later, Los Angeles won, 30-27.

If we get anything like that this weekend, it'll be a huge surprise. Both Stafford and Brady are struggling, and both teams rank in the bottom 10 in points per game. A win for either side would go a long way. Here's who NFL expert John Breech likes:

Breech: "Not only are the Rams 0-4 this season when they play a top-10 scoring defense, but they've been outscored in those four games by an average of 16.25 points. ... I don't want to say that the season is over for the team that loses this game, but I kind of feel like the season is over for the team that loses this game and I don't think that Brady is going to let that happen to his team. The pick: Buccaneers 20-17 over Rams"

The Packers are another NFC team that had high expectations but are struggling mightily. The Lions may seem like an ideal get-right opponent, but given Green Bay's four-game losing streak, nothing will come easy, says NFL senior writer Pete Prisco.

For all of our experts' picks:

John Breech | Pete Prisco | Tyler Sullivan

Previewing Tennessee-Georgia and Alabama-LSU on HUGE college football weekend 🏈

They say it just means more in the SEC, and, looking at this weekend at least, they're not wrong. There are not one but two games between top-10 teams from Tuesday's College Football Playoff Rankings: No. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia and No. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU.

I really enjoyed our college football insider Dennis Dodd's look at Tennessee's remarkable turnaround. As for some picks, here's our pal Tom Fornelli's Six Pack of best bets when it comes to Alabama-LSU.

Fornelli: "Alabama is the more explosive team with the better quarterback, while LSU has been better at staying 'on schedule.' But while Alabama has the better QB, I give LSU the edge at receiver. I see Alabama finding success through the air and running back Jahmyr Gibbs having a big game as a dual-threat weapon. I see LSU, which has scored 90 points in the last two weeks, being able to move the ball better than most anticipate. Alabama 38, LSU 27 | Over 56.5"

As for everything else...

What we're watching this weekend 📺

⚽ We're watching Serie A all weekend on Paramount+.

Friday

🏀 Bulls at Celtics, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Bucks at Timberwolves, 10 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 No. 23 Oregon State at Washington, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Saturday

🏈 Texas Tech at No. 7 TCU, Noon on FOX

🏈 No. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia, 3:30 p.m. on CBS

⚽ MLS Cup final: LAFC vs. Union, 4 p.m. on FOX

🏈 No. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 No. 4 Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. on NBC

🏀 Celtics at Knicks, 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV

⚾ Phillies at Astros, 8:03 p.m. on FOX

🏀 Trail Blazers at Suns, 10 p.m. on NBA TV

Sunday

🏈 Here's the Week 9 NFL schedule.

🏒 Maple Leafs at Hurricanes, 5 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Phillies at Astros (if nec.), 8:03 p.m. on FOX