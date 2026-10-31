The Houston Astros' search for a new head of baseball operations has ended with the hiring of Randy Flores as general manager. The 51-year-old Flores had been an assistant general manager with the St. Louis Cardinals. In Houston, Flores replaces Dana Brown, who was let go in late August. Flores becomes the fourth head of baseball operations to serve under Astros owner Jim Crane.

"Randy has had a huge impact on the Cardinals over the last 10 seasons," Crane said in a statement released by the club. "Throughout the entire interview process, we've been thoroughly impressed with Randy and his background in scouting and player acquisition. We're happy to welcome Randy and his family to the Astros and we can't wait to get to work on bringing another championship to Houston."

Added Flores: "I am excited and grateful for this amazing opportunity. The Astros have a long winning tradition under Jim Crane, and I look forward to contributing to the success. I want to thank the Cardinals organization for the opportunities and support that made this next chapter possible. My family and I are excited to make Houston home."

Flores for roughly a decade served as scouting director for the Cardinals and was tasked with running their draft. He added the assistant GM title in 2018 and saw his portfolio of responsibilities expand within the last year.

Is a rebuild ahead for the Astros?

Flores takes over an Astros organization beset by uncertainty. With an aging roster and after several key departures over the years, the Astros have seen their season-long win total decline for four straight years. This past season, the Astros eked out the American League Central title but finished with a .500 record and a negative run differential. In terms of success and roster strength, they're a long way from their dynasty years of 2017-22. It's not certain whether the Astros moving forward will try to squeeze out another season of relevance or embrace a rebuild, but either path will have its challenges.

Astros move on from Joe Espada: Is a rebuild next in Houston? Plus more pressing questions Dayn Perry

Speaking of challenges, Crane and his trusted advisor Jeff Bagwell have been an increasingly meddlesome presence in recent years, and it's unclear to what degree Flores will have autonomy in his role. Whatever the future holds, Flores' first major decision is filling the managerial vacancy. After the end of the regular season, Crane opted not to renew the contract of former manager Joe Espada.

Prior to beginning his front office career, Flores spent parts of eight seasons in the majors as a left-handed reliever. In 2006, he earned a World Series ring as a member of that Cardinals team.