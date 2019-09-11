Astros honor Yordan Alvarez's monstrous home run with orange seat at Minute Maid Park

Yordan Alvarez and the Astros will forever remember his massive home run. The seat in the third deck of Minute Maid Park that the ball hit was painted orange to commemorate the occasion. When Alvarez hit the shot on Monday against the Oakland Athletics, he became only the second player in the park's 19-year history to do so.

Alvarez is also the first Astro to have his home run soar to that area of the park. The first player to ever launch home run into third deck was Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Jeromy Burnitz in 2000.

The Astros wasted no time honoring Alvarez's home run, and covered the seat located in the first row of section 337 in orange on Tuesday. The rest of the seats in the park are painted green. But it is one giant sea of green until you get to that section, which now has a seat wrapped in orange vinyl and sticks out to document the homer.

Chronicle photograher @karenwarrenHC photographed the seat that Yordan Alvarez’ upper deck home run landed in last night wrapped in orange vinyl. Alvarez is the first Astros player ever to reach the third deck in right field of Minute Maid Park. #houstonastros #MLB pic.twitter.com/3CPxI3f8Xr — Steve Gonzales (@stevegonzaleshc) September 10, 2019

The home run was not nearly the only one of the night for Houston, and was not the first for Alvarez either, who had two. His first home run went farther at 429-feet compared to the second, memorialized homer at 415-feet, but what was notable about the second was the location, not the distance. The Astros clocked an impressive six home runs in their 15-0 domination over the A's.

The Astros are not the first team to cover a seat to commemorate a home run. The Boston Red Sox have an iconic red seat at Fenway Park honoring Ted Williams' historic 502-foot home run, the longest ever hit at the stadium. So, Alvarez is in good company.