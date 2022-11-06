The Houston Astros are the 2022 World Series champions and rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña is the World Series MVP. Peña was named World Series MVP after going 2 for 4 in the Game 6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies (HOU 4, PHI 1) and 10 for 25 (.400) with a home run in the series. He played splendid defense at shortstop as well.

Peña is the third rookie to be named World Series MVP, joining Livan Hernandez with the 1997 Florida Marlins and Larry Sherry with the 1959 Los Angeles Dodgers, and the first rookie position player. Peña was also this year's ALCS MVP against the New York Yankees, remember. He is the ninth player to win Championship Series MVP and World Series MVP in the same year. The other eight:

In Game 6, Peña singled twice, including ahead of Yordan Alvarez's game-winning three-run home run. He socked the go-ahead solo home run as part of a three-hit effort in Game 5 as well. Peña had a hit in all six World Series games and finished the postseason with a seven-game hitting streak dating back to the ALCS. He is the first rookie with a hit in six consecutive World Series games.

The Astros of course entrusted Peña to replace Carlos Correa, himself a great postseason performer, and Peña made it look easy. He slugged 22 home runs during the regular season, sixth most among full-time shortstops, and posted a 4.8 WAR thanks to his stellar glovework.

