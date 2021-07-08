Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and shortstop Carlos Correa were each named to the 2021 American League All-Star roster as reserves, but each now says they'll skip the upcoming Midsummer Classic. Their decision not to play means that replacements will be chosen.

Altuve on Thursday said his decision stems from the fact that his left leg is ailing and needs time to heal. "I need those four days to get everything with my leg right and be really healthy for the second half because I feel like the team needs me 100 percent," Altuve told reporters, including MLB.com's Brian McTaggart.

The Astros going in Thursday's slate are 54-33 and in first place in the tough AL West. Given that the team has realistic designs on the World Series, Altuve's focus on his health is of course understandable.

As for Correa, his wife is pregnant, and he'll take advantage of the break to spend time with her as they prepare to welcome their first child. "It was a tough decision," Correa said. "People voted for me to be in it. People wanted to see me play in it. We've been trying for a long time to have a first child, and now that it's finally here, I want to spend those days with her and get the whole experience, go to the doctor's appointments to see the baby in the sonogram and everything. I really want to enjoy that part."

Altuve, 31, this season is batting .286/.370/.508 with 19 home runs in 74 games. The selection to the 2021 All-Star Game was the seventh of his career. As for Correa, the 26-year-old in 81 games this season has a slash line of .291/.390/.517 with 16 home runs and 20 doubles. He previously made the All-Star team in 2017.

Pending the selection of replacements, the Astros at present are left with two All-Star representatives -- outfielder Michael Brantley and closer Ryan Pressly. You can find the full All-Star Game rosters here.