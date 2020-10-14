Jose Altuve is going all Chuck Knoblauch this postseason. The Astros second baseman made another crucial error in Game 3 of the ALCS on Tuesday night (GameTracker), this time throwing a potential 4-6-3 double play into left field. That contributed to a five-run inning that completely swung the game in the Rays' favor.

Here is Altuve's error and Joey Wendle's ensuing go-ahead two-run single:

I'm not 100 percent convinced the Astros turn the double play with Brandon Lowe running, but they definitely should have had the lead runner at second base for the first out of the inning. Instead, Altuve threw the ball into left field, and the inning unraveled on the Astros.

In Game 2 on Monday, Altuve short-hopped a throw to first base that would have ended the first inning. Yuli Gurriel was unable to handle the poor throw, the inning continued, then Manuel Margot made Houston pay with a three-run home run. Here is the error and the home run that followed:

Altuve made another throwing error on a nearly identical play later in Game 2. Also, earlier in Game 3, he short-hopped a throw to first base that Gurriel was able to scoop. Altuve's throwing has been a real adventure in the ALCS, so much so that shortstop Carlos Correa has started playing in shallow right field as part of the shift, not Altuve.

It should be noted Altuve made zero throwing errors during the regular season. All four of his errors were fielding errors (booted grounders, etc.). So, either Altuve forgot how to throw at some point these last three weeks (i.e. developed the yips), or he's playing through an injury that is affecting his throwing. I'm guessing it's the latter, but who really knows? Only Altuve and the Astros.

Given his throwing issues, the easy solution for the Astros is putting Altuve in the designated hitter spot moving forward -- Altuve hit his fourth homer of the postseason earlier in Game 3, so he's still dangerous at the plate -- with Aledmys Diaz taking over at second base. Diaz started Game 3 at DH.