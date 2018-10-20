Astros' Jose Altuve reportedly undergoes knee surgery after injury sunk second-half performance

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve underwent surgery on his right knee, a source told MLB.com's Astros beat reporter Brian McTaggart. The team has not confirmed. Altuve is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for spring training, the source said.

After being named the 2017 Most Valuable Player, Altuve hit .316 this year with 13 homers and 61 RBI in 137 games. It was the first time since his first full season in the Major Leagues in 2012 that he didn't play in at least 150 games.

Jose Altuve in regular season:

Before knee injury: .329/.392/.464, 9 HRs, 46 RBIs, 407 ABs

After knee injury: .276/.366/.409, 4 HRs, 15 RBIs, 127 ABs — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) October 20, 2018

A six-time All-Star, Altuve battled through a knee injury for much of the second half of the season and the playoffs. Altuve injured his knee sliding into second base in July in Colorado.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch told the media on Thursday that Altuve, who was the designated hitter in Games 3-5 of the ALCS, would have been on the disabled list had it been the regular season.

AJ Hinch on Jose Altuve playing through knee injury. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/ZFiU5ewQOW — Alex Radow (@alexradow) October 18, 2018

Altuve hit .286 in the ALDS this year against the Cleveland Indians where he played all three games at second base. Altuve batted .250 and was the designated hitter for three of the five games of the ALCS against Boston, which ended with a 4-1 loss to the Red Sox on Thursday.