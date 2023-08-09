Happy Wednesday, everyone!

Let's get right to it.

⚾ Good morning to everyone but especially to...

KYLE TUCKER AND THE HOUSTON ASTROS

Over the course of the seemingly endless MLB regular season, we can take games for granted. It gets monotonous. You play, you go home, you play again. On and on and on. As the summer lazes on, it's baseball bliss and, yes, a little bit of baseball exhaustion.

But when you get a good game -- scratch that, a great game -- you should cherish it. And we got just that Tuesday. Kyle Tucker hit a go-ahead ninth-inning grand slam off star closer Félix Bautista to propel the Astros to a 7-6 win over the Orioles in a potential playoff matchup.

Bautista had allowed five earned runs all season. He allowed four on one swing of the bat.

But this wasn't just any swing of the bat. It came on the ninth pitch of the plate appearance. After going down 0-2, Tucker took two balls and fouled off four pitches before the home run.

It also came on a 100.4 MPH fastball, the third-fastest pitch hit for a home run this season, and it was the Astros' first go-ahead grand slam in the ninth inning since 2011.

The Orioles were 51-0 this season when leading by multiple runs entering the ninth inning.

The AL-best Orioles may be young and fun. The Rangers may lead the AL West. The Rays' eclectic bunch seemingly has all the answers. Don't forget about the Astros. They're the reigning champs for a reason.

👍 Honorable mentions

😣 And not such a good morning for...

Getty Images

SHANE McCLANAHAN

The Rays have been as good as any team at overcoming adversity. That doesn't mean they needed any more of it, though. Ace Shane McClanahan is "highly unlikely" to pitch again this season, according to manager Kevin Cash, due to a forearm injury.

McClanahan, 26, went on the IL with forearm tightness last week and has gotten multiple opinions on the injury. He owns an 11-2 record this season with a 3.29 ERA and has been an All Star each of the past two seasons. Those numbers were even more impressive before late-June back tightness and then this forearm issue.

Tampa Bay has already dealt with a bevy of injuries to its pitching staff. Jeffrey Springs, Drew Rasmussen and Shane Baz are done for the season, Josh Fleming is rehabbing from an elbow issue, and Tyler Glasnow was scratched from his start over the weekend

According to reports, there are a variety of surgery options -- a loose body removal, a flexor tendon procedure and Tommy John -- for McClanahan if he goes down that path. For a Rays team that spent so much of this season looking like the team to beat, though, this is a brutal blow.

👎 Not so honorable mentions

Josh Jung ( thumb

( The Angels' trade deadline acquisitions have been ... not great

🏈 Aaron Rodgers the star of first episode of 'Hard Knocks'

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers may not have been a huge fan of "Hard Knocks" coming to Jets training camp, but now that it's there, he's not shying away. Here were some highlights from the debut episode, courtesy of Cody Benjamin:

"A solid chunk of Episode 1's first half involved young players gushing about Rodgers from the sidelines, or showing their awe directly to the QB. Former Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman promised A-Rod he'd tell his newborn son about playing with the future Hall of Famer. Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams shouted out Rodgers to the cameras 'for coming to help us out.'"

receiver promised A-Rod he'd tell his newborn son about playing with the future Hall of Famer. Defensive lineman shouted out Rodgers to the cameras 'for coming to help us out.'" "How does Rodgers like the Jets so far? 'I love it,' he said on the sidelines of the preseason opener. 'New York's a great city.' But the QB is also aware there's winning to be done. Told of the fan base's adoration, he at one point cautioned they like him 'so far.'"

Rodgers also told Sauce Gardner he'd be a future Hall of Famer. Overall, it was a fun start to what Jets fans hope will be a fun season.

😅 Commanders concerned by Eric Bieniemy's intense coaching, but he won't change.

USATSI

Early Tuesday morning at Commanders training camp, Ron Rivera had some surprising comments on how his players were adapting to offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. The Washington head coach said he's met with "a number of players" who were "just a little concerned" with Bieniemy's intensity and overall approach.

Bieniemy is in his first season with Washington after serving as Kansas City's offensive coordinator for five years. His energy and intensity are palpable: He's always the loudest coach at camp, yelling instructions, criticism and encouragement at his players.

After practice, Bieniemy addressed that topic, among others, saying in part: "My number one job is to help take these guys to another level and I can see it. When you think about where we started in the spring to where we are right now, we're making a lot of strides. I'm proud of these guys. It's been some, excuse my language, some good shit to watch."



Hardman and Tyreek Hill, who played under Bieniemy, defended their former coach

I've been at roughly half of the Commanders' training camp practices -- including Tuesday's (observations here) -- and while Rivera going public with those details is surprising, it's not difficult to see where they come from: Players are getting a lot of reps and practice is quite uptempo. Bieniemy is the driving force behind that.

But that's exactly why Rivera and the Commanders brought Bieniemy in, and why they're giving him free rein to lead the charge, writes Jonathan Jones.

Jones: "A fresh paint job was needed in Washington, and that's what the Commanders are getting. It is unusual based off how things have gone there recently, but it could be a change that's necessary. ... Bieniemy decided to part from the best quarterback in the league for an opportunity to show an NFL that has passed him over as a head coach more than a dozen times that he knows what he's doing. Maybe when he becomes a head coach, he won't feel the need to be as intense as he is as the offensive coordinator. Right now, his gambit may just have a few more cuss words along the way."

I 100% agree. Anything and everything that's been going on in Washington offensively hasn't been working, to put it nicely. Sam Howell will be the seventh consecutive different Week 1 starting quarterback. So it's good that Bieniemy is doing something different. This should be swept under the rug quickly, especially if the offense is improved. And Bieniemy's doing his absolute best to ensure that's the case. Now, his players must get on board, sooner rather than later.

🏀 NBA rumors: 76ers, Clippers to re-engage in James Harden trade talks?

Getty Images

The draft and most of free agency are well in the rearview mirror, and training camps are still nearly two months away. We're officially in the quiet period of the NBA offseason. But don't get too used to it, because we know in this league, anything can happen, anywhere at any time.

And we reportedly have something happening in Los Angeles and Philadelphia: rekindled trade talks regarding James Harden. Jasmyn Wimbish explains:

Wimbish: "It's unclear what Philadelphia could get in return for Harden, but when the two sides talked earlier about a trade package the Clippers were unwilling to give up younger players like Terance Mann or serious draft capital for the aging guard. If the Clippers don't want to give up too much for Harden, there's the potential that this deal would need to include a third team to get the Sixers what they want in return for him. Multi-team deals are tricky, but if L.A. is really enamored with the idea of bringing Harden in, then it's something that could happen."

Harden isn't the only star whose name is in the trade rumor mill. Jasmyn has updates on Damian Lillard and Pascal Siakam, too.

📺 What we're watching Wednesday

⚽ We're watching the Women's World Cup. Here's how.