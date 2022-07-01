Thursday night, the New York Yankees and Houston Astros played a brief one-game series at Minute Maid Park (HOU 2, NYY 1). The game is one of three that was postponed during the first week of April because of the owners' lockout. The other two games will be made up as part of a doubleheader on July 21.

Yankees right-hander Luis Severino was having trouble hearing his PitchCom receiver throughout the game and, in the third inning, Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker saw that as an opportunity. Tucker tried to steal home while Severino adjusted the receiver in his cap, but Severino recovered in time to throw the ball home, allowing catcher Jose Trevino to apply the tag.

Here's the video:

I didn't work out, but as far as I'm concerned, that's a smart play. Time was not called and the pitcher was in a vulnerable position, not unlike a lefty in the set position with his back turned to third base. It wasn't an injury situation and it's not Tucker's problem Severino's PitchCom receiver was acting up. His job is to win games for the Astros, not be courteous to the Yankees.

"I think he showed he had the situation under control," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said (video) when asked whether Severino should have asked for time out before fidgeting with the PitchCom receiver. "Yeah, you can definitely call time out and get some things set up, but I think Sevy was in command of the situation."

Tucker, 25, took a .256/.354/.492 batting line and 15 home runs into Thursday's game. He's also 14 for 15 in stolen base attempts. Add in above-average defense, and Tucker is tied for second among American League position players with 3.8 WAR. He's tied with Aaron Judge and trails only Mike Trout (4.2).

Following Thursday's win the Astros are 48-27 with an 11.5-game lead in the AL West. The Yankees are 56-21 and have baseball's best record by seven games over Houston.