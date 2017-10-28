Astros lead Dodgers 2-1 in the World Series; here's what history says will happen
What does it mean to be up 2-1 in a best-of-seven postseason series?
HOUSTON -- On Friday night at Minute Maid Park, the Astros edged the Dodgers by a score of 5-3 (box score), and in doing so took a 2-1 lead in the 2017 World Series. Depending upon your rooting interests, please enjoy/lament the final out ...
So as we get set for Alex Wood vs. Charlie Morton in Game 4 on Saturday night, we ask: What does history say about teams up 2-1 in the World Series? To get an answer, we'll turn to the excellent resource WhoWins.com.
Therein we learn that teams up 2-1 in a best-of-seven MLB playoff series after playing Game 1 on the road -- which describes the Astros' current situation -- go on to win that series 64.5 percent of the time. So, according to postseason history, the Astros have almost a two-in-three chance of winning the World Series.
In related matters, teams in the Astros' position go on to win Game 4 56.5 percent of the time. So history gives Houston an edge in Saturday's match-up. The real takeaway, though, is that Houston is two wins from the title and Los Angeles is three. Thus, the Astros have better than a 60 percent chance of hoisting the trophy.
Subject to change, of course.
