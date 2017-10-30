Astros lead Dodgers 3-2 in the World Series; here's what history says will happen

HOUSTON -- On Sunday night at Minute Maid Park, the Astros edged the Dodgers in extras by the fairly absurd score of 13-12 (box score and things to know), and in doing so took a 2-1 lead in the 2017 World Series. Depending upon your rooting interests, please enjoy/lament Alex Bregman's walk-off single in the 10th ...

So as we get set for Justin Verlander vs. Rich Hill in Game 6 on Tuesday night back in Los Angeles, we ask: What does history say about teams up 3-2 in the World Series? To get an answer, we'll turn to the excellent resource WhoWins.com.

Therein, we learn that teams in the Astros' current straits -- i.e., up 3-2 in a best-of-seven playoff series and headed out on the road for the remainder -- go on to win the series in question 62.7 percent of the time. So history likes Houston's chances to win the 2017 World Series, but on the other hand those aren't exactly overwhelming odds that the Dodgers are facing.

And speaking of the Dodgers, the team up 3-2 and playing Game 6 on the road has won Game 6 just 39.2 percent of the time. So history also suggests that this one is going seven.

No, the utter madness of the 2017 World Series isn't over yet.