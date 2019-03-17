Astros manager A.J. Hinch receives one-game suspension for incident with MLB umpire Angel Hernandez
Hinch will serve the suspension during Sunday's spring training game
Astros manager A.J. Hinch has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for Friday's incident between Hinch and MLB umpire Angel Hernandez. Hinch's suspension will be served on Sunday, when the Astros play the Atlanta Braves at Champion Stadium in Walt Disney World Resort.
Hinch and Hernandez got into quite the shouting match during the Astros' Grapefruit League game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Friday's argument between Hinch and Hernandez stemmed from a previous disagreement between the two. Here's Hinch elaborating on the history between the two, via MLB.com's Alyson Footer:
Hinch released the following statement via the Astros on Sunday:
"I'm very passionate about our players and our team, but on Friday night I made some emotional comments that took attention away from the play on the field. I take responsibility for my actions and comments and accept the league's decision. I will serve the suspension today."
