Astros manager rumors: Buck Showalter joins John Gibbons as latest candidates to interview for vacant role

The Houston Astros aren't wasting any time when it comes to finding their replacement for former manager A.J. Hinch. After the club was reportedly connected to former Blue Jays manager John Gibbons for the position, another name emerged as a candidate on Thursday. Former Baltimore Orioles skipper Buck Showalter met with the club on Wednesday to discuss their managerial vacancy, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Astros owner Jim Crane announced the firings of Hinch along with general manager Jeff Luhlow following the completion of Major League Baseball's investigation and punishment toward the Astros for their high-tech sign-stealing scandal in 2017. With less than a month until spring training begins, the clock is ticking for the Astros to find Hinch's permanent replacement.

Showalter, 63, spent time as a manager for the New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers before joining the Baltimore Orioles. The three-time AL Manager of the Year (1994, 2004, 2014) had his longest managerial stint with Baltimore, leading the club from 2010 to 2018. Showalter managed the Orioles to the 2012 ALDS -- their first postseason appearance in 15 years -- as well as an AL East division title in 2014. Baltimore swept the Detroit Tigers in the ALDS that year, but were then swept by the Kansas City Royals in the ALCS.

An experienced and respected MLB manager, Showalter is just one season removed from his last stint, and he's been involved in baseball since then, acting as an analyst for YES Network. Overall, Showalter has a managerial record of 1,551-1,517 (.506) over his 20-year managerial career.

Some of the other reported candidates for the position include current Astros bench coach Joe Espada, Bruce Bochy, Dusty Baker, former Rangers manager Jeff Banister, Cubs third base coach Will Venable and Dodgers special assistant Raul Ibanez.