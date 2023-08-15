Might the defending champs be about to get a boost to their offense? The Houston Astros announced Tuesday that five-time All-Star left fielder Michael Brantley was beginning a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land as he looks to return from right shoulder surgery.

There are reasons for pessimism, of course. Brantley, 36, hasn't seen big-league action since June 26 of last season, and he's had multiple setbacks in his recovery from the shoulder surgery. He started a rehab assignment in May and was shut down after there was inflammation in his shoulder. Then he started taking batting practice in June and had to stop in July due to further issues.

There is plenty of upside here, too, which is why it's worth monitoring. Brantley has long been a productive bat. He was slashing .288/.370/.416 (125 OPS+) last season before the injury. In 2021, he was an All-Star and hit .311/.362/.437 (119 OPS+). He'll work good at-bats, take walks and doesn't strike out often.

It's unclear exactly how Astros manager Dusty Baker would slot the lineup, assuming the lefty-swinging Brantley is able to come back and look something like his old self. He's likely much more of a table-setter than big bat at this point in his career, but that works well since they have two middle-order power hitters from the left side in Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker.

Figuring that out doesn't matter for at least a few weeks, as game action for Brantley will be akin to his spring training.

If Brantley is able to join the Astros for the last stretch of the season, he could be doing so during a hotly contested race for the AL West. The Astros enter play Tuesday trailing the Rangers by 3 1/2 games. The Astros have won the last five full-season AL West titles. The last time they didn't was 2016, when the Rangers took the crown.