Astros name and logo banned from two Southern California little leagues after cheating scandal

In response to an outcry from "disgusted" parents, two Little Leagues in Southern California have banned any teams from being the Astros for this upcoming season, according to a report from the Orange County Register. The decisions were made in response to the Astros employing technology, and trash cans, to cheat their way to success and a World Series victory.

"Parents are disgusted," Long Beach Little League president Steve Klaus told the OCR. "They are disgusted with the Astros and their lack of ownership and accountability. We know there's more to this scandal. What's coming tomorrow? With the Astros, you've got premeditated cheating."

For Long Beach, this isn't the first time a name has been banned. The Braves and Indians are another pair of team names the league has stopped using, though that's more of a cultural sensitivity thing than a disrespecting-the-integrity-of-the-game thing--they didn't want kids wearing Native American imagery. President Klaus cited honoring the league's mission statement which focuses on character and integrity as a catalyst for the decision. Though, if you ask those who aren't professionally connected to the league, there may be another underlying reason.

"I don't think it's right to represent a team that's been cheating," 11-year-old Mick Peterson told the OCR. "The Dodgers got robbed. It's not fair."

Greg Taylor, president of East Fullerton Little League, said of his league's decision to ban the name that he "received negative feedback from parents who felt Astros name was equated with impropriety."

Oddly enough, the league plans to have families attend an Angels-Astros game in April, but even that decision is getting push-back because adults are concerned their children will be "exposed to inappropriate/unruly behavior."