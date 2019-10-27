Astros-Nationals World Series Game 5 lineups: Scherzer out for Washington, Alvarez in for Houston

There's a big surprise on each lineup for Game 5

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Game 5 of the 2019 World Series between the Astros and Nationals is set for 8:07 p.m. ET at Nationals Park on Sunday night. As is so often the case, it's pivotal with each team having won two games so far. There was some shocking news before Game 5 and there is somewhat a surprise in the other lineup, too. Let's check out the lineups. 

Visiting Astros (2-2)

  1. George Springer, CF
  2. Jose Altuve, 2B
  3. Michael Brantley, RF
  4. Alex Bregman, 3B
  5. Yuli Gurriel, 1B
  6. Yordan Alvarez, LF
  7. Carlos Correa, SS
  8. Martin Maldonado, C
  9. Gerrit Cole, RHP

Alvarez being in there is a bit of a surprise, as he's a DH. This is his first start on the road and he has just 66 innings of experience in left field. Astros manager A.J. Hinch said his reasons for starting Alvarez this game are two-fold. First off, with Cole on the hill there will be lots of strikeouts, in all likelihood. Secondly, he didn't want Alvarez's bat out of the lineup for three straight days. He'll put in a defensive replacement (Jack Marisnick to center, Brantley to left, Springer to right) if they have a lead late. 

Home Nationals (2-2)

  1. Trea Turner, SS
  2. Adam Eaton, RF
  3. Anthony Rendon, 3B
  4. Juan Soto, RF
  5. Howie Kendrick, 2B
  6. Ryan Zimmerman, 1B
  7. Victor Robles, CF
  8. Yan Gomes, C
  9. Joe Ross, RHP

The big news of the day is Max Scherzer being scratched from the lineup. The Nationals are gonna need a huge effort from Ross, Daniel Hudson and Sean Doolittle if they are gonna pull off the upset here. For the full story, R.J. Anderson has you covered

Bear in mind that if the Nationals somehow get through five innings with the lead, Hudson and Doolittle haven't thrown since Game 1, so they could conceivably go two innings each. The Nationals are the heavy underdogs here, but you never know. If pitching matchups dictated the winner, the Nats would have won Game 4. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered every World Series since 2010. The former Indiana University baseball player now lives on the... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories