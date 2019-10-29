Astros-Nationals World Series Game 6 lineups: Josh Reddick returns to outfield in potential clincher
The series shifts to an American League ballpark, which means both teams can use a designated hitter
HOUSTON -- Tuesday night the Houston Astros will look to clinch their second World Series title in three seasons. The Astros hold a 3-2 series lead over the Washington Nationals. The road team is 5-0 in the series thus far. Here's how you can watch Game 6.
Here is the starting lineup Nationals manager Dave Martinez has put together for Game 6:
- SS Trea Turner
- RF Adam Eaton
- 3B Anthony Rendon
- LF Juan Soto
- DH Howie Kendrick
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- 1B Ryan Zimmerman
- CF Victor Robles
- C Yan Gomes
RHP Stephen Strasburg
With no DH at Nationals Park, Kendrick started at second base twice (Games 4-5) and Cabrera once (Game 3). The Nationals can squeeze both into the starting lineup now that the series returns to the American League facility.
Washington's offense struggled immensely in Games 3-5, scoring only one run in each game and going 1 for 21 (.048) with runners in scoring position. They need Turner, their leadoff hitter and offensive catalyst, to get hot. Turner is 3 for 22 (.136) in the series.
Now is the lineup Astros manager A.J. Hinch will sent out there in the potential clincher:
- CF George Springer
- 2B Jose Altuve
- LF Michael Brantley
- 3B Alex Bregman
- 1B Yuli Gurriel
- DH Yordan Alvarez
- SS Carlos Correa
- C Robinson Chirinos
- RF Josh Reddick
RHP Justin Verlander
The return of the DH spot means Alvarez can rejoin the lineup in his usual spot. With no DH in the Nationals Park, the Astros started Reddick in right field in Game 3, Jake Marisnick in center field in Game 4, and Alvarez in left field in Game 5. Now Houston can field its best defensive and offensive lineup.
