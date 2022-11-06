The Houston Astros won their second World Series in six years on Saturday night, downing the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. The Astros' title win caps a run that has seen them reach the American League Championship Series in six consecutive falls. They've won four of those pennants, including each of the last two.

To the victors go the spoils, the reins on the narrative, and the championship parade. Sure enough, the City of Houston announced plans for the Astros' on Sunday. That celebration will take place beginning at noon local time (1 p.m. ET) on Monday, Nov. 7.

"The fans support us. And seeing that place erupt was spectacular," Astros owner Jim Crane said on Sunday, according to ABC13. "Have a safe day and enjoy the championship."

Below you can find the parade route, which will begin at Smith and Tuam streets and cover more than three miles while taking the Astros right in front of City Hall:

"I'm in a great city, with great people, great fans, and I got a great ball club," Astros manager Dusty Baker said Saturday after the title-clinching win. "I mean, these guys, they know how to win. They come to play. No alibis, no excuses. You can come in our clubhouse, you can't tell the next day if we lost or if we won. So these guys are very consistent in their personality and the confidence that they have in themselves."