The Houston Astros placed five players, including four starting position players, on the injured list Wednesday. Infielders Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman, catcher Martin Maldonado, and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez were all placed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons, the team announced. Utility infielder Robel Garcia joined them.

During a conference call with reporters, Astros GM James Click confirmed the five players were placed on the injured list "as a result of health and safety protocols," according to the Houston Chronicle's Chandler Rome. Being placed on the COVID-19 list does not mean they have tested positive. The players could have come into close contact with a person who tested positive, or broken the league's health and safety protocols.

Catcher Garrett Stubbs, outfielder Ronnie Dawson, and infielders Taylor Jones, Abraham Toro, and Alex De Goti were called up to fill the vacant roster spots. De Goti and Dawson have never played in MLB.

The Chicago Cubs recently placed three relievers on the COVID-19 list after bullpen coach Chris Young and first base coach Craig Driver tested positive for the virus.

The Astros started the season 6-1 but have since lost four straight, including the last two to the Tigers.