Astros player who signed $10M extension as prospect hit with 100-game suspension

Back in June 2014, the Houston Astros took the unusual step of signing Jon Singleton to a five-year extension worth $10 million -- that despite Singleton having never played in the majors. Over three and a half years later, it's fair to say the deal hasn't worked out in Houston's favor.

Singleton, a career .171 hitter in 420 big-league appearances, spent the 2017 season in Double-A, where he hit an uninspiring .205/.376/.397. To make matters worse, he was suspended on Tuesday for 100 games after failing a third test for a drug of abuse:

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that Houston Astros Minor League first baseman Jonathan Singleton has received a 100-game suspension without pay after a third positive test for a drug of abuse in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.



The suspension of Singleton, who is currently on the roster of Double-A Corpus Christi, will be effective at the beginning of the 2018 Texas League season.

The suspension all but dashes any hopes Singleton had at redeeming himself with the Astros. He's now due less than $2 million in 2018 because of the suspension, after which the Astros will then pay him $1 million in buyout fees on the three club options they held.

Singleton has in the past called himself a drug addict, stating how much he enjoys smoking marijuana. His removal from the 40-man roster in late 2016 opened up the possibility that he would be suspended for testing positive for weed -- players who are on the 40-man roster cannot be suspended for the same offense.

Singleton will turn 27 in September.