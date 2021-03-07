Astros pitching prospect Forrest Whitley has suffered another setback on his road to the majors. This time around, it looks like it'll cost him the entire 2021 season, as he seems likely headed for Tommy John surgery. The Astros released the following statement Sunday morning:

"Forrest Whitley has been diagnosed with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Whitley, 23, experienced discomfort in his elbow during a live BP session last week at the Astros complex. Whitley is currently seeking another opinion before finalizing plans for treatment."

A sprain is better than a tear, but multiple reports, including from Fox 26's Mark Berman, indicate Whitley has been told he needs the surgery. We've seen pitchers in the past try to avoid it and, generally speaking, the overwhelming majority of the time it's just delaying the inevitable. Whitley has not yet debuted in the majors and posted a 7.99 ERA across four minor-league levels in 2019.

The 23-year-old was widely considered the top pitching prospect in baseball just two years ago, but his stock has fallen a bit since. From R.J. Anderson's recent top 50 prospects entry (which ranked Whitley No. 48):

Whitley entered the 2019 season in the conversation for the title of "best pitching prospect in baseball." He then had a hellacious year that saw him post a 7.99 ERA and walk more than six batters per nine in 59 innings. To make matters worse, he's never thrown as many as 100 innings in a season because of the pandemic, injuries, and suspension. Whitley has a deep, high-grade arsenal and the frame to eat innings. Whether he ever lives up to his billing as a potential front-of-the-rotation monster is anyone's guess. The way things have trended, it would be fair to say that it seems unlikely.

The Astros have recently seen some turnover at the big-league level in their rotation, as Framber Valdez suffered a finger fracture and the club then signed free agent Jake Odorizzi.