Astros reliever Ken Giles punches himself after allowing go-ahead home run in loss to Yankees

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros continued their series on Tuesday, gifting the baseball world another exciting, competitive, and memorable game. The Yankees pulled out a 4-0 win behind a strong performance from their bullpen and a clutch Gary Sánchez home run.

Amusingly enough, Sánchez's part in the home run won't be remembered as vividly as what happened afterward, when Astros reliever Ken Giles partook in a one-man wrestling match. Take a look as he unloads on himself and various dugout essentials:

Gary Sanchez delivered the knockout punch, then Ken Giles delivered his own. pic.twitter.com/SP5MOqmPxt — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 2, 2018

That is the physical manifestation of a man frustrated that he allowed four runs on four hits in one-third of an inning. Giles' outing effectively ruined a great start from Justin Verlander, and ended what had been a scoreless tie entering the top of the ninth. Will Harris would enter and record the final two outs, albeit after allowing Aaron Hicks to score on a wild pitch. Giles continued to beat up himself after the game, too:

Giles says "I effed up today. It's all on me." pic.twitter.com/Kqp96rjBRZ — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) May 2, 2018

Giles is known for punch-outs, as he entered Tuesday with a K rate of more than 12 per nine for his career. Now he's shown the world that his reputation isn't to be taken literally -- or, at least, that his jaw isn't made of glass.