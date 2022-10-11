The Houston Astros will be without right-hander Phil Maton for the remainder of the 2022 postseason. The team prior to Game 1 of their American League Division Series matchup with the Seattle Mariners that Maton suffered a broken finger after punching his locker in anger prior to the end of the regular season. More details:

To say the least, this was a spectacularly poor decision by the 29-year-old Maton, especially since it happened in response to a regular-season game that was meaningless for Houston. This year, Maton has registered an ERA of 3.84 with a K/BB ratio of 3.04 in 65 2/3 innings of work while limiting same-side hitters to an OPS of .699. Maton previously appeared in the 2020 and 2021 postseasons for Houston, and in a combined 15 2/3 innings, he authored an ERA of 1.15 with 15 strikeouts and three unintentional walks. Because of his own actions, he won't be able to add to that impressive body of work this October.

As for the Astros, they have perhaps the deepest pitching staff in baseball and thus are equipped to absorb the loss of Maton for however long their playoff run lasts.