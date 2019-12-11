Astros reportedly are one of Gerrit Cole's mystery suitors, but Houston reunion remains long shot

The bidding war for free-agent ace Gerrit Cole between the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels, and Los Angeles Dodgers is ongoing -- and it's getting interesting. On Tuesday Cole's agent Scott Boras introduced a wrinkle to the equation by suggesting there were other, undisclosed clubs involved -- "mystery teams," if you will. Our Dayn Perry tried to suss out who those clubs might be during the afternoon. As of Tuesday evening, one of the teams has been identified as the Houston Astros, who are "contemplating" if they should attempt to retain Cole, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Obviously there's a gulf between "contemplating" and actively pursuing. We remain skeptical about the Astros' chances, however, because of the financial implications. Back in October, we noted that owner Jim Crane suggested he would prefer to avoid the luxury tax area. Doing so while retaining Cole appeared impossible; it appears even less possible now that his contractual parameters are coming into focus.

As it stands, the Astros' payroll is projected to be around $204 million, per Cot's Contracts. Their CBT number, on the other hand, is around $222 million -- or $14 million over the threshold. Were Cole to sign for eight years and $300 million, his CBT number would be $37.5 million. That would push the Astros well beyond the highest penalty threshold, exposing them to various surtaxes and a lowered draft pick.

The Astros could, ostensibly, try to create room by trading from elsewhere on their roster. Rival executives have previously expressed belief to CBS Sports that the Astros could shop George Springer (an impending free agent who might receive more than $20 million in arbitration) and/or Carlos Correa (around $8 million). The Astros could also attach prospects to dump Josh Reddick and the $13 million remaining on his contract -- similar to what the Angels did on Tuesday with Zack Cozart.

If Crane is willing to pay the price to retain an elite talent like Cole, then that would be a welcome development in a league that could use more like it. (The Astros, for their part, certainly need to address their rotation over the coming months, be it through free agency or trade.) But it's fair to consider the Astros a longshot to retain Cole until Crane proves he has the stomach to go so deep into the luxury tax.