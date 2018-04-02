Astros reveal World Series championship banner in emotional pregame ceremony

The Houston Astros opened the home portion of their schedule on Monday, playing host to the Baltimore Orioles.

The Astros had more important business to attend to prior to the game than most other teams: Unveiling their World Series championship banner. Lest it be forgotten after a long winter, the Astros did indeed defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers in a seven-game series.

Here's a look at the unclothing of the flag that will, as the saying goes, fly forever within the confines of Minute Maid Park:

#Astros unveil their World Series championship banner pic.twitter.com/XP1NsFelYy — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) April 2, 2018

The Astros then had former first base coach Rich Dauer, who nearly died during the championship parade, toss out an emotional ceremonial first pitch:

Rich Dauer throws out the ceremonial first pitch and what a reception from the #Astros pic.twitter.com/DhafNaLSUm — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) April 2, 2018

A very cool touch: the doctors and trainers who worked on Rich Dauer are with him on the field before he throws the first pitch — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) April 2, 2018

Man, Rich Dauer broke down sobbing in A.J. Hinch's arms in front of the mound after throwing the first pitch. Carlos Correa came and wrapped him in a bear hug. Others are following — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) April 2, 2018

The Astros will receive their championship rings on Tuesday night.