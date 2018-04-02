Astros reveal World Series championship banner in emotional pregame ceremony
The Houston Astros showed off their championship banner
The Houston Astros opened the home portion of their schedule on Monday, playing host to the Baltimore Orioles.
The Astros had more important business to attend to prior to the game than most other teams: Unveiling their World Series championship banner. Lest it be forgotten after a long winter, the Astros did indeed defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers in a seven-game series.
Here's a look at the unclothing of the flag that will, as the saying goes, fly forever within the confines of Minute Maid Park:
The Astros then had former first base coach Rich Dauer, who nearly died during the championship parade, toss out an emotional ceremonial first pitch:
The Astros will receive their championship rings on Tuesday night.
