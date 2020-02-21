Astros scandal: Josh Reddick says he and his teammates have received death threats

Part of the ongoing fallout from the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal is that some of the players involved say they're receiving threats. Mike Fiers of the Athletics, who played for the Astros in 2017 and later blew the whistle on their sign-stealing scheme, recently claimed to have been subjected to death threats for serving as the primary source for the original bombshell report.

Now Astros outfielder Josh Reddick has come forward as the recipient of threats and ill wishes. ESPN's Jeff Passan tweets:

Astros outfielder Josh Reddick just told reporters he has received death threats via social media — and that in one case someone wished cancer upon his children. Reddick said he's not the only one in the Astros' clubhouse who had received death threats, either.

And Chandler Rome adds:

Josh Reddick said both he and his wife have received death threats this entire month via social media. "I'm not the only one," he said, pointing toward his teammates in the clubhouse." Reddick implored the league to protect the Astros players and their families this season.

Such threats and especially wishes of harm upon children and spouses are beyond the pale and far out of proportion to anything that happened. As always, social media are not often repositories for rational behavior. Commissioner Rob Manfred in response to the threats Fiers received commented that MLB would "take every possible step to protect" him in all ballparks, and without question that commitment will extend to Astros players, who are going to be exposed to hostile crowds in road games.

As for the 33-year-old Reddick, he's going into the final season of the four-year, $52 million contract he signed with the Astros prior to that 2017 championship season in which his team stole signs. Against that backdrop, this will already be a challenging season for Reddick and his Houston teammates, but let's hope this sort of nonsense ceases.