The Astros won 107 games and came within a few outs of winning the World Series for the second time in three years in 2019. However, a sign-stealing scandal that roiled the sport for months cast some doubts upon the legitimacy of their recent success and led to the dismissal of manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow. The 2020 season marks the Houston debuts of their respective replacements, Dusty Baker and James Click. What's not different, though, is that the Astros once again profile as legitimate World Series contenders. Now let's have a closer look.

Win total projection, odds

2020 Sportsline projection: 38-22

38-22 World Series odds (via William Hill Sportsbook): 12/1

12/1 2019 record: 107-55, lost to Nationals in World Series

Projected lineup

George Springer, CF Jose Altuve, 2B Michael Brantley, LF Alex Bregman, 3B Yordan Alvarez, DH Yuli Gurriel, 1B Josh Reddick, RF Carlos Correa, SS Martin Maldonado, C

Bench: INF Aledmys Diaz, C Dustin Garneau, INF Jack Mayfield, OF Myles Straw, INF Abraham Toro, OF Kyle Tucker

The Astros in 2019 ranked third in the AL in run scored and first in OPS. They were somewhat less effective away from hitter-friendly Minute Maid Park, but it was a top-shelf offense in any context. Whether that figures to be the case again in 2020 will be addressed below in further depth.

Projected rotation

Justin Verlander, RHP Zack Greinke, RHP Lance McCullers Jr., RHP Jose Urquidy, RHP Austin Pruitt, RHP

Depth, at least in terms of known quantities, is the potential issue here. The Astros lost significant depth over the winter, as Gerrit Cole, Wade Miley, and Collin McHugh each departed via free agency. As well, Aaron Sanchez was non-tendered due to his shoulder injury. On top of that, the Astros added nothing via free agency to the rotation. Yes, Lance McCullers Jr. returns from Tommy John surgery, but the first season back is never guaranteed to go smoothly. In McCullers we're also talking about a pitcher who's never topped more than 128 1/3 innings in a season. Obviously, those concerns are majorly lessened across a 60-game season, but his struggles with durability are noted.

The front of the rotation in Verlander and Greinke has the potential to be dominating, but bear in mind that they're a combined 73 years of age. Yes, each was excellent in 2019, but each is also at an age that lends itself to sudden and steep decline. Verlander has also dealt with lat problems and undergone groin surgery this year. The Astros, by letting their rotation depth issues go unaddressed, are betting heavily that such a thing won't happen in 2020.

Projected bullpen

Closer: Roberto Osuna, RHP

Roberto Osuna, RHP Setup: Ryan Pressly, RHP; Bryan Abreu, RHP; Chris Devenski, RHP; Joe Smith, RHP

Ryan Pressly, RHP; Bryan Abreu, RHP; Chris Devenski, RHP; Joe Smith, RHP Middle: Brad Peacock, RHP; Joe Biagini, RHP; Blake Taylor, LHP; Cy Sneed, RHP; Cionel Perez, LHP; Josh James, RHP

Brad Peacock, RHP; Joe Biagini, RHP; Blake Taylor, LHP; Cy Sneed, RHP; Cionel Perez, LHP; Josh James, RHP Long: Christian Javier, RHP; Brandon Bailey, RHP; Framber Valdez, LHP

Will Harris, one of baseball's best relievers last season, is no more, but there remains impressive depth. If uncertainty visits the rotation, then there's theoretically enough depth here for semi-regular bullpen games. Whatever the deployment, Dusty Baker has weapons from both sides in abundance.

Schedule

Offensive redemption

Although MLB's investigation found that the Astros' sign-stealing scheme began in 2017 and petered out during the 2018 season, other teams suspect it went on for much longer. For instance, one rival exec told Barry Svrluga and Dave Sheinin of the Washington Post that as many as 12 teams complained to MLB about the Astros' "cheating their asses off for three or four years" -- i.e., from 2016 through 2019. Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki said there's "no question" that the Astros were stealing signs during the 2019 World Series, and there was the intrigue over whether Jose Altuve had been wearing a buzzer when he yanked a high-and-away slider from Aroldis Chapman for a walk-off home run against the Yankees in Game 6 of the 2019 ALCS.

Whatever the true parameters of the Astros' misdeeds, the 2020 season provides an opportunity for the Houston offense to prove it's an elite unit even in the (presumed) absence of sign-stealing. And it probably is.

Sure, there are some questions. Can Michael Brantley be productive and mostly healthy for a third straight year? Can Carlos Correa stay healthy (see below)? Is Yordan Alvarez's bum left knee going to hold up? Will age-related decline set in for Yuli Gurriel, who's now 36? Will they get adequate production from right field? What about catcher after the loss of Robinson Chirinos? And so on. If they again rank near the top of the AL in runs scored and other leading offensive indicators, then it will be vindication of sorts. That's a simplistic way of viewing things -- the Astros weren't magically turned into a powerhouse offense by the banging scheme -- but that's how historical perceptions go sometimes.

Correa's health

Maybe Houston's star shortstop can stay healthy for 60 games? Correa has MVP-caliber upside, but too often injuries have gotten in the way. Only once in four full seasons in the majors has Correa played in at least 150 games in a season, and that was in 2016. Over the last three years, Correa has averaged fewer than 100 games per season. Since the start of the 2017 season, he's been on the IL four times. Some of those injuries have been impact-related, and that makes them less likely to recur. Much more troubling, however, is Correa's history of low back problems. Those can easily become chronic and can of course be quite limiting.

When healthy, Correa is a shortstop with a career OPS+ of 129, and he's also still just 25 years of age. However, his health history -- and his recent health history in particular -- remain serious concerns. Even in a 60-game season, Correa's established issues in this regard can't be ignored.

Dusty and the Hall of Fame

Dusty Baker is of course in his first season as Astros manager. Baker, 71, has already established himself as one of the most successful managers of all-time. Across 22 seasons with the Giants, Cubs, Reds and Nationals, Baker boasts a record of 1,863-1,636 (.532). He guided each of those teams to at least one division title. Overall, Baker has 14 winning seasons and nine playoff appearances to his credit. Baker won a pennant with the 2002 Giants, and he's presently 15th on the all-time wins list.

The only thing standing between Baker and almost certain election to the Hall of Fame one day is a World Series title. The Astros in 2020 have a reasonably good shot at hoisting the trophy once it's all done. They're projected to win the AL West, and have a forecasted record of 38-22 scales to a 103-win pace across 162 games. Along with the Yankees and Dodgers, the Astros are the heaviest of World Series favorites. Given that Baker will very likely lead his fifth team to the postseason, he should probably be in the Hall of Fame no matter how the 2020 playoffs shake out. With the belt and the title, though, he can essentially end any debate. The 2020 Astros have the potential to do just that under Baker's steady hand.