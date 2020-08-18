Astros DH Yordan Alvarez hit the injured list on Tuesday because of discomfort in his right knee. An MRI showed no structural damage, so the hope is that his absence will be minimal.

On the downside, recent comments from Houston manager Dusty Baker suggest that Alvarez's knee issues could be recurring. "I asked [Alvarez] when did he start having these problems, and he said back in Double-A," Baker told reporters on Monday. "Most of the time when you have knee problems, they don't subside very quickly. And when they do, they have a history of coming back."

Alvarez, 23, opened the 2020 season on the IL because of COVID-19, which caused him to miss all of the spring training restart. He played his first game of the 2020 season on Friday, and in two games and nine plate appearances, he put up a slash line of .250/.333/.625 with one home run.

Last season, Alvarez barged to AL Rookie of the Year honors for Houston with a standout OPS+ of 172 and 27 home runs in 87 games. When healthy, he's an important part of an Astros lineup that thus far in 2020 hasn't quite lived up to the high expectations (they presently rank sixth in the AL in runs scored).

While Alvarez is sidelined, Abraham Toro figures to get primary DH duty for Houston. The Astros going into Tuesday's slate are 12-10 and riding a five-game win streak.