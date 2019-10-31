Astros star Alex Bregman dedicates World Series Game 7 to late grandfather: 'Tonight is for you'
Bregman's grandfather died Wednesday ahead of the Fall Classic finale
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is not just playing Wednesday night's World Series Game 7 against the Washington Nationals for himself or his teammates. Bregman dedicated the game to his late grandfather, who died just hours before first pitch.
Bregman took to his Instagram story to post a photo of him and his family members, one being his late grandfather, Joe De Oliveira. He captioned the photo, "RIP Tonight is for you." He posted the photo just two hours before the game began.
Before the game, Bregman was talking to Astros fan and now-famous gambler Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale who brought up Bregman's mom, Jackie.
"Well if you see her today, she's not doing really well ... my grandpa died about two hours ago," Bregman said to McIngvale. Oliveira was Jackie's father.
Bregman, who hit a grand slam in Game 4 and homered again in Game 6, and the Astros are going for their second World Series title in three seasons.
