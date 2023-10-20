This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

⚾ Good morning to everyone but especially ...

THE HOUSTON ASTROS AND ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Globe Life Park is technically the Rangers' home, but for all intents and purposes, the Astros own the building right now. Houston tied the ALCS at two games apiece with a resounding 10-3 win over Texas. The Astros are now 8-1 at Globe Life Park this season (including playoffs) and have outscored the Rangers 81-40 in those games.

No one embodies that home-away-from-home idea more than Jose Altuve . Houston's star second baseman collected three hits and scored three runs. He has five hits in two games at the Rangers this postseason. He had four in six playoff games combined prior to that this year.

. Houston's star second baseman collected three hits and scored three runs. He has five hits in two games at the Rangers this postseason. He had four in six playoff games combined prior to that this year. The Astros scored three runs before recording an out. Texas starter Andrew Heaney recorded just two outs before being yanked.

recorded just two outs before being yanked. The Rangers tied the game through three innings, but the Astros exploded for four more runs in the fourth with José Abreu 's three-run home run breaking things open.

's three-run home run breaking things open. This crazy, rally-killing tag

Here's our preview for Game 5 tonight.

Elsewhere ...

Snakes can be most dangerous when backed into a corner. The Diamondbacks are no exception. Ketel Marte delivered a walk-off single to score Pavin Smith, and Arizona avoided a 3-0 series hole with a 2-1 Game 3 win over the Phillies.

Marte's game-winner -- his third hit of the night -- was the Diamondbacks' first postseason walk off since Luis Gonzalez in Game 7 of the 2001 World Series. It was also the first walk off by any team this postseason.

in Game 7 of the 2001 World Series. It was also the first walk off by any team this postseason. Brandon Pfaadt finally quieted Philadelphia's offense, striking out nine over 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Pfaadt, a rookie who had a 5.72 ERA in the regular season , has a 2.13 ERA in the postseason . His nine strikeouts without a walk were second-most by a rookie in a playoff game.

finally quieted Philadelphia's offense, striking out nine over 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Pfaadt, a rookie who had a , has a . His nine strikeouts without a walk were second-most by a rookie in a playoff game. Arizona can even the series tonight. Here's our Game 4 preview.

😁 Honorable mentions

Zach Edey is the CBS Sports Preseason Player of the Year Isaiah Collier is the Preseason Freshman of the Year.

is the is the Preseason Freshman of the Year. Jack Maloney says the Aces are in great position for a three-peat

😕 Not so honorable mentions



😅 Jaguars hold on to beat Saints in New Orleans

Getty Images

The Jaguars had never lost when leading by at least 14 points entering the fourth quarter. And while they came darn close to ending that streak, they held on Thursday night. Trevor Lawrence hit Christian Kirk on a 44-yard catch-and-run touchdown and Jacksonville got a red-zone stand in the waining seconds of a 31-24 victory at the Saints.

It looked like Jacksonville would cruise after Foye Oluokun 's pick six made it 24-9. However, the Saints offense got hot out of nowhere with Taysom Hill scoring and vintage Michael Thomas appearing on a 17-yard touchdown from Derek Carr .



's pick six made it 24-9. However, the Saints offense got hot out of nowhere with scoring and vintage appearing on a 17-yard touchdown from . But Lawrence -- playing on a bum knee Tyrann Mathieu , and Kirk did the rest.

, and Kirk did the rest. The hosts had one more chance, getting all the way to Jacksonville's 6-yard line. But Foster Moreau dropped a wide-open touchdown Chris Olave on fourth down.

The Jaguars are 5-2 -- their best start to a season since 2007 -- and have won four straight games. The Saints, meanwhile, fall to 3-4 having lost four of their last five.

🏈 NFL Week 7 picks: Dolphins-Eagles headlines terrific weekend



Getty Images

Do you ever look at the NFL schedule and think "They've done it again?!" This is one of those weekends. It's an absolutely loaded slate all day Sunday, featuring ...

Two matchups including multiple teams in the top 10 of Pete Prisco's Power Rankings Lions-Ravens and Dolphins-Eagles

and Buccaneers-Falcons for first place in the NFC South

for first place in the NFC South Chargers-Chiefs in the latest edition of Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes; all five of their previous meetings have been one-score games

Those are some pretty good games if you ask me, but nothing tops Dolphins-Eagles, teams that rank first and second, respectively, in yards per game this season. Our experts' picks are in, and John Breech is going with ...

Breech: "Although I think the Dolphins will be able to move the ball with ease, I also think the Eagles are going to have some success, which is why I think this game is going to be a shootout, and as a general rule, I will never pick against the highest-scoring team in the NFL when I'm trying to predict the winner of a shootout. In related news, the Dolphins are the highest-scoring team in the NFL. The pick: Dolphins 34-27 over Eagles"

Lions-Ravens, meanwhile, is much more than just an appetizer. They're both in the top dozen in total offense and total defense, and both teams can make some noise well into the postseason. Who makes the most noise Sunday, though? I'll let you peruse the picks to see for yourself:

Pete Prisco | Will Brinson | John Breech | Tyler Sullivan | Jordan Dajani

🏈 College football Week 8 picks: Huge showdowns across country

Getty Images

When trying to title this session, I first mentioned the Big Ten with No. 7 Penn State visiting No. 3 Ohio State. Then I added the Pac-12 as No. 14 Utah and No. 18 USC meet in a rematch of last year's conference title game. Then I kept scrolling the schedule and realized there are huge games all over the country Saturday.

Penn State-Ohio State (preview) is the best of the best. The Buckeyes have won the last six -- and 10 of the last 11 -- in this series, but the Nittany Lions have some of their best talent behind center in Drew Allar. Tom Fornelli says it's time to turn Allar loose.

As for another great rivalry, No. 17 Tennessee heads to No. 11 Alabama (preview), and Tom made his pick in The Six Pack.

Fornelli: "The difference is Jalen Milroe is a lot better than Joe Milton. Despite all the hemming and hawing about Alabama's quarterback situation earlier this season, the Tide have catered the offense around Milroe's strengths and it's worked wonders. The Pick: Alabama -8 (-110)"

Here are some other top games we've previewed:

No. 16 Duke at No. 4 Florida State ( preview

( No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC ( preview



( No. 2 Michigan at Michigan State ( preview

Finally, we have ...

😬 NCAA investigating Michigan for alleged in-person scouting; Jim Harbaugh denies knowledge



USATSI

The NCAA is investigating Michigan for allegedly scouting future opponents in-person in an attempt to steal signs. Two of Michigan's opponents this season said they became aware the Wolverines knew their signs, and other allegations date back to earlier seasons. The Big Ten has notified Michigan's opponent this weekend (Michigan State) and all future opponents this season.

NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1 says "Off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents (in the same season) is prohibited." Sign-stealing isn't against the rules unless it involves electronic equipment to record and inform players or coaches of signals during games.

Sign-stealing isn't against the rules unless it involves electronic equipment to record and inform players or coaches of signals during games. While teams have access to film to scout opponents, that film does not include signs and signals. Michigan, however, allegedly had individuals at the games of future opponents and potential College Football Playoff opponents.

In a statement, coach Jim Harbaugh said he and his staff will "fully cooperate with the investigation" and that he doesn't have any knowledge or information regarding his program illegally stealing signs, nor has he directed anyone to scout off campus.

This investigation comes shortly after Michigan suspended Harbaugh three games for alleged Level II NCAA violations regarding recruiting and coaching.

Dennis Dodd points out that a movement toward adding helmet communications may make concerns about sign stealing a thing of the past in college football.

📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

⚾ Astros at Rangers, 5:07 p.m. on FS1

⚾ Phillies at Diamondbacks, 8:07 p.m. on TBS

Saturday

🏈 No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State, Noon on Fox

🏈 Washington State at No. 9 Oregon, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

🏈 No. 17 Tennessee at No. 11 Alabama, 3:30 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

🏈 No. 2 Michigan at Michigan State, 7:30 p.m. on NBC

🏈 No. 16 Duke at No. 4 Florida State, 7:30 p.m. on ABC

🏈 No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC, 8 p.m. on Fox

⚾ Phillies at Diamondbacks, 8:07 p.m. on TBS

Sunday

🏈 Lions at Ravens, 1 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Steelers at Rams, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Chargers at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

⚾ Rangers at Astros, 8:03 p.m. on FS1

🏈 Dolphins at Eagles, 8:20 p.m. on NBC