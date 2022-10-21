The Houston Astros announced on Friday afternoon that right-hander Cristian Javier will start Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees on Saturday. Fellow right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., who had been expected to get the nod, will instead start Sunday's Game 4.

McCullers told reporters, including Mark Berman of FOX26, that he was pushed back a day after being hit in the elbow by a spare champagne bottle as Houston celebrated their Division Series sweep over the Seattle Mariners. McCullers threw a bullpen session on Friday and claimed that he's feeling fine and ready to take the mound on Sunday.

Javier, 25, started in 25 of his 30 regular-season appearances this year. He posted a 2.54 ERA (152 ERA+) and a 3.73 strikeout-to-walk ratio. This will be his second postseason appearance of the fall (he pitched in relief last series) and his 13th career playoffs outing. It will mark his first start of the bunch.

McCullers, 29, was limited to just eight regular-season starts because of injury. He pitched well when he was available, accumulating a 2.27 ERA (171 ERA+) and a 2.27 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Game 4 will mark the 18th postseason appearance of his career, and the 11th in a starting capacity.

The Astros entered Friday's travel day with a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series against the Yankees. This is the third time the two sides have met in the ALCS over the last six years. The Astros won the first two ALCS meetings between the teams, and now they're well positioned to complete the hat trick with two more wins. Historically, Major League Baseball teams who have gone up 2-0 in a best-of-seven series have then won that series 84 percent of the time.