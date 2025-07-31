The Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins have agreed to a trade sending shortstop Carlos Correa back to the Astros, according to MLB.com. Full trade details are unknown. There were rumblings the Astros were exploring a Correa reunion earlier this week, after third baseman Isaac Paredes went down with a significant hamstring injury.

Correa will play third base with the Astros, reports The Athletic. He has played shortstop his entire big-league career, though he played third base in deference to Francisco Lindor during the World Baseball Classic, and agreed to play third to join the New York Mets two years ago. Correa remained at short with the Twins after his deal with the Mets fell through.

Carlos Correa MIN • SS • #4 BA 0.267 R 40 HR 7 RBI 31 SB 0 View Profile

Now 30, Correa is having the worst season of his career, slashing .267/.319/.386 with seven home runs in 93 games. Between that and declining defense, he is a 0.1 WAR player this year. Correa is owed $92 million from 2026-28 with four club options covering 2029-32. It is unclear whether the Twins ate any money to facilitate the trade.

