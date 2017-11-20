Astros Trade Ramon Laureano, Add Cionel Perez and Dean Deetz

Astros made some roster moves today

Nearing the deadline for rosters to lock for Rule-5 Draft protection, the Astros traded OF Ramon Laureano to Oakland in return for RHP Brandon Bailey while protecting RHP Dean Deetz and RHP Cionel Perez by adding them to the 40-Man Roster.

Brandon Bailey comes to Houston from Oakland with the pedigree of being a 6th Round pick in 2016. Considered a late first round-early 2nd round talent, questions about past injuries (Tommy John Surgery) and Small stature (5’10, 175 lbs) caused his Draft stock to fall to middle rounds.

Saw him tear apart Purdue in college but thought he was a reliever because of his size. Low-to-mid-90s, big, overhand curveball, avg slider and above avg changeup. He's still starting, body is better. Very Peacockish. https://t.co/cUIjiTELw2 — Eric Longenhagen (@longenhagen) November 21, 2017

Bailey has four pitches, a fastball that hits low-to-mid-90s, a curve and changeup that register high 70s, and a slider that clocks mid 80s. Debuting in pro ball in 2016, he put up solid numbers across the two leagues of Rookie/A-: 12 G, 43 IP, 2.93 ERA, 1.000 WHIP, 2.1 BB/9, 9.6 K/99

In his first full season of pro ball in 2017, he continued to pitch well, pitching in A/A+: 24 G, 91 IP, 3.26 ERA, 1.088 WHIP, 3.1 BB/9, 11.9 K/9.

All in all, Bailey is a solid arm to come back in return for a player the Astros might have lost anyway in Ramon Laureano. Laureano hit .317 in 2016 across two levels, but dropped almost a hundred points in AA in 2017, batting .227, and he will have a new opportunity to establish him in Oakland. Best of luck to Laureano, and welcome to the Astros organization Brandon Bailey!

Cionel Perez

The Astros originally agreed to a contract with Perez for $5.15 million but due to a physical ended up signing him for just $2 million. But since he resigned with the Astros after signing the first, and later voided, contract, he is eligible for the Rule 5 Draft. Perez pitched across three levels this season and had a good year. After posting a 4.39 ERA with Quad Cities, he posted a 2.84 ERA with Buies Creek. He was moved to AA and pitched in 13 innings. Overall the lefty had a 4.13 ERA with 83 K in 93.2 IP. The Astros added Perez protecting him from the Rule 5 Draft.

Dean Deetz

Deetz was drafted by the Astros in the 11th round of he 2014 draft. He moved his way through the system and good year in 2017. He started the year with the Hooks and went 4-2 with a 1.82 ERA and 9 BB/42 K in 39.2 innings. He was promoted to AAA and struggled a bit there with a 6.40 ERA in 45 IP. The Astros used him in relief some and had success. In the Arizona Fall League he had 4 BB/23 K in 11 IP. Deetz has a 97-99 MPH and a sharp slider making him a good fit in the pen. Deetz was also added to the 40 man roster and therefore, not eligible for the Rule 5 Draft.

Unprotected

The Astros left a few interesting names unprotected. Jason Martin, Jon Kemmer, Brendan McCurry just to name a few.