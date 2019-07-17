Astros vs. Angels odds, line: MLB predictions, picks for July 17 from model on 22-7 run

The Los Angeles Angels look to win their fifth straight game when they host the Houston Astros on Wednesday. The Angels (50-46), fourth in the American League West, have won eight of 11 in July. The Astros (59-37), first in the division, have lost two in a row and four of their last six. First pitch from Angel Stadium of Anaheim is set for 10:07 p.m. ET, and Houston is 6-5 in July. The latest Astros vs. Angels odds show Houston favored at -171 on the money line (risk $171 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is nine. Before making any Astros vs. Angels picks of your own, consult the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 17 of the MLB season on a sizzling 22-7 run on top-rated MLB money line picks, returning almost $1,900 on the season for $100 bettors. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Astros vs. Angels. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows Astros will send right-hander Gerrit Cole (9-5, 3.23 ERA) to the mound. Cole has been dominant, going 5-0 with a 2.21 ERA in his last nine starts. He's struck out 83 batters and walked 15 in 57 innings during that stretch. He leads the American League in strikeouts (183) and strikeouts per nine innings (13.43).

Third baseman Yuli Gurriel has rocked Angels pitching this month. In five games, he is 9-for-21 with a double, three homers and eight RBIs. Also feasting on the Angels is left fielder Michael Brantley, who is 10-for-16 with two doubles and one home run in four games.

But just because Los Angeles has been hot lately does not mean it is the best value on the Astros vs. Angels money line.

That's because the Angels have won three of their last five series and are 7-3 in their last 10 home games. Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani has hits in 10 of his last 12 games, including four of five against the Astros.

First baseman Albert Pujols has been red-hot in the series, going 4-for-8 with two doubles and six RBIs. He is 8-for-25 this season against Houston with three doubles, one homer and eight RBIs.

So who wins Astros vs. Angels? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line you should be all over Wednesday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.