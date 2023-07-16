An AL West showdown on Sunday Night Baseball has the Houston Astros (51-42) going on the road to play the Los Angeles Angels (46-47). The three-game series wraps in this contest with both teams securing one win thus far. On Saturday, the Angels beat the Astros 13-12 in extra innings. Cristian Javier (7-1, 4.34 ERA) is set to start for Houston, while Tyler Anderson (4-2, 5.25 ERA) gets the starting nod for the Angels.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Houston is a -135 favorite on the money line (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Astros vs. Angels odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 10.

Astros vs. Angels money line: Astros -135, Angels +115

Astros vs. Angels run line: Angels +1.5 (-140)

Astros vs. Angels over/under: 10 runs

HOU: The Astros have covered the run line in 27 of their last 44 away games

LAA: The Angels have a team ERA of 4.51

Why you should back the Astros



Right fielder Kyle Tucker owns a smooth and controlled swing. Tucker can generate plenty of bat speed to spray the ball all across the field with ease. The 26-year-old is hitting .291 with 13 home runs and 60 RBI this season. Over his past two games, Tucker has gone 3-of-7 with one double and four RBI.

Third baseman Alex Bregman has quick hands and has the bat control to consistently make contact. Bregman also plays solid defense in the corner due to his strong arm and instincts. The two-time All-Star currently has 12 home runs and 56 RBI. He's recorded a hit in five of his last six outings. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Angels

Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is having a remarkable campaign. Ohtani owns such a smooth swing and light tower power. The three-time All-Star is leading the MLB in home runs (33) and tied for third in RBI (72). Over his last four games, Ohtani has gone 6-of-15 with two homers and four RBI.

Right fielder Hunter Renfroe is a great power hitter and run producer for the Angels. Renfroe possesses a rocket of an arm from the outfield with good accuracy to throw runners out. The 31-year-old has a batting average of .252 with 15 home runs and 42 RBI. In his last outing, he went 2-of-4 with a double and one RBI. See which team to back here.

