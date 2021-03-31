The Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics will kick off their 2021 seasons at the Oakland Coliseum on April 1. Both teams enter the season with division title aspirations. The A's won the AL West last season, giving them their first division crown since 2013. The Astros, meanwhile, had won three division titles in a row prior to 2020.

You can find the full MLB Opening Day 2021 schedule here. Information on the Astros and Athletics, including live stream details, are below.

Astros vs. Athletics

Date: Thursday, April 1 | Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

Location: Oakland Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Location: Oakland Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Live stream: fuboTV | TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest; NBC Sports California

Probable pitchers: Zack Greinke (HOU) vs. Chris Bassitt (OAK)

Odds: HOU -105; OAK -105; O/U: 8.5

Storylines

Astros: Despite losing George Springer to free agency, the Astros made few tweaks to their roster over the winter. They retained Michael Brantley and added a few relievers (Ryne Stanek and the injured Pedro Baez), and that's about it. Houston is banking on internal improvements to guide them to a fifth consecutive playoff appearance.

Athletics: The A's offseason was defined by loss. Gone are Marcus Semien and Liam Hendriks, among others, and in their places are Elvis Andrus and Trevor Rosenthal. The A's also added Mitch Moreland, Sergio Romo, and Adam Kolarek to a group that has made three consecutive playoff appearances. The A's haven't advanced past the Divisional Series portion of the postseason since 2006.