The Houston Astros will battle the Toronto Blue Jays in a Canada Day afternoon matchup on Monday. The Astros (42-41), who are in second place in the American League West, have won nine of 10. The Blue Jays (38-45), last in the AL East, have lost seven of 10. The Astros have struggled on the road in 2024, going 18-22, while the Blue Jays have played better at home, going 20-21.

First pitch from Rogers Centre in Toronto is set for 3:07 p.m. ET. Houston is a -142 favorite on the money line (risk $142 to win $100) in the latest Astros vs. Blue Jays odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5.

Astros vs. Blue Jays money line: Houston -142, Toronto +120

Astros vs. Blue Jays over/under: 8.5 runs

Astros vs. Blue Jays run line: Houston -1.5 (+114)

HOU: The Astros have covered the run line in 16 of their last 24 games (+9.45 units)

TOR: The Blue Jays have hit the game total Over in eight of their last 11 games (+5.75 units)

Why you should back the Astros

Houston is expected to send right-hander Hunter Brown (5-5, 4.37 ERA) to the mound. Brown has made 16 appearances, including 15 starts, pitching 80.1 innings, allowing 78 hits, 39 earned runs and 32 walks, while striking out 89 this season. He has won his last four starts, allowing just one earned run, 16 hits and seven walks over 25 innings, while striking out 29 in that span. He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 12 games.

Second baseman Jose Altuve has been red hot of late. He has seven multi-hit games over the past 10, including a 3-for-5 performance with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in a 14-11 win over Baltimore on June 21. In a four-game stretch last week, he had two hits in each game, going 8-for-19 (.421) with two homers and four RBI from June 23 through Friday. Altuve is hitting .304 on the season with 13 homers, 37 RBI and 50 runs scored. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Blue Jays

Right-hander Yariel Rodriguez (0-2, 5.94 ERA) will start for Toronto. The undrafted rookie has appeared in five games, all starts, in 2024. His best outing came in a 5-1 win over San Diego on April 19. In that game, he worked four innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and one walk, while striking out seven. In 16.2 innings, he has allowed 11 walks, while striking out 17.

First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been among Toronto's top hitters. In 83 games this season, he is hitting .297 with 17 doubles, 13 homers, 50 RBI and 40 runs scored. He has hit in four consecutive games, including a 3-for-5 effort with a double, home run and six RBI in Saturday's 9-3 win over the New York Yankees. In the four-game series with New York, Guerrero was 8-for-17 (.471) with two doubles, three homers and 10 RBI. See which team to pick here.

