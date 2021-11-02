The Houston Astros will look to tie the series at 3-3 and avoid elimination when they take on the Atlanta Braves in Game 6 of the 2021 World Series on Tuesday. Houston rallied from an early four-run deficit on Sunday night to rally back for a 9-5 win in Game 5. The Astros (95-67), American League champions three of the past five seasons, are seeking their first World Series title since 2017 when they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3. The Braves (88-73), who won their sixth National League championship since moving from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1965, last won a World Series in 1995 when they defeated the Cleveland Indians 4-2.

Braves vs. Astros money line: Atlanta +115, Houston -125

Braves vs. Astros run line: Houston -1.5 (+150)

Braves vs. Astros over-under: 8.5 runs

ATL: The Braves are 6-0 in their last six games after allowing five runs or more in their previous game

HOU: The Astros are 4-1 in their five Tuesday games

Why you should back the Astros



Houston is expected to send right-hander Luis Garcia (11-8, 3.30 ERA) to the mound. He took the loss in Game 3 after allowing just one earned run on 3 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out six. Garcia has struggled this postseason, going 1-2 with a 7.62 ERA with 11 walks and 18 strikeouts. In 16 games, including 13 career starts, at Minute Maid Park, Garcia is 6-6 with a 2.58 ERA with 19 walks and 92 strikeouts.

Offensively, first baseman Yuli Gurriel continues to lead the Astros this World Series, batting .333 with two RBIs. In 15 postseason matchups in 2021, he has 19 hits, one double, one home run, five walks and two stolen bases. He was red hot in Game 5, going 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored. During the regular season, Gurriel led the Astros in batting with a .319 average with 15 homers, 81 RBIs and 83 runs scored.

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta is expected to counter with left-hander Max Fried (14-7, 3.04 ERA). He has been hit hard in his last two outings, an 11-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLCS and a 7-2 loss at Houston in Game 2 of the World Series. He allowed five earned runs on seven hits in five innings with one walk and six strikeouts. Prior to that, he had won his last eight decisions, including a 3-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of the NLDS. In that game, he allowed just three hits in six innings, walking zero and striking out nine.

Offensively, outfielder Eddie Rosario has been on fire. In 15 postseason games in 2021, Rosario is hitting .411 with 23 hits, three doubles, one triple, three homers and 11 RBIs. He has walked seven times, stolen one base and scored 10 runs. In Game 4, he doubled twice and was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Since being acquired from Cleveland in a mid-season trade, he has homered 10 times, including the playoffs.

