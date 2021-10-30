The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros are battling in the 2021 World Series. The Braves hold a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series after a shutout win in Game 3 on Friday night. The Astros will try to even the series in Saturday night's Game 4. First pitch is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET at Atlanta's Truist Park.
The Astros (95-67) had a better regular season record than the Braves (88-74), so Houston has home-field advantage in the Fall Classic.
2021 World Series schedule
|DATE
|GAME
|PITCHING MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)/SCORE
|TV
Tues., Oct. 26
Game 1
Charlie Morton (ATL) vs. Framber Valdez (HOU)
Fox
Weds., Oct. 27
Game 2
Max Fried (ATL) vs. José Urquidy (HOU)
Fox
Fri., Oct. 29
Game 3
Ian Anderson (ATL) vs. Luis Garcia (HOU)
Fox
Sat., Oct. 30
Game 4
TBD vs. TBD
8:09 p.m.
Fox
Sun., Oct. 31
Game 5
TBD vs. TBD
8:15 p.m.
Fox
Tues., Nov. 2
Game 6 (if nec.)
TBD vs. TBD
8:09 p.m.
Fox
Weds., Nov. 3
Game 7 (if nec.)
TBD vs. TBD
8:09 p.m.
Fox
The two sides did not meet during the regular season. Indeed, they haven't played one another since 2017, when the Astros went 4-0 against the Braves and outscored them by 25 runs in the regular season. It's fair to write those results don't have any predictive value as it pertains to this series.
SportsLine's projections, however, should have some. Here's what they foresee based on their pre-World Series simulations:
- Astros: World Series winners in 49.5 percent of simulations
- Braves: World Series winners in 50.5 percent of simulations
In other words, it's expected to be a close one.
