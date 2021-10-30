world-series-logo.png
The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros are battling in the 2021 World Series. The Braves hold a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series after a shutout win in Game 3 on Friday night. The Astros will try to even the series in Saturday night's Game 4. First pitch is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET at Atlanta's Truist Park.

The Astros (95-67) had a better regular season record than the Braves (88-74), so Houston has home-field advantage in the Fall Classic.

Below, you'll find all you need to know about the World Series:

2021 World Series schedule

DATEGAMEPITCHING MATCHUPTIME (ET)/SCORETV

Tues., Oct. 26

Game 1

Charlie Morton (ATL) vs. Framber Valdez (HOU)

ATL 6, HOU 2

Fox

Weds., Oct. 27

Game 2

Max Fried (ATL) vs. José Urquidy (HOU)

HOU 7, ATL 2

Fox

Fri., Oct. 29

Game 3

Ian Anderson (ATL) vs. Luis Garcia (HOU)

ATL 2, HOU 0

Fox

Sat., Oct. 30

Game 4

TBD vs. TBD  

8:09 p.m.

Fox

Sun., Oct. 31

Game 5

TBD vs. TBD  

8:15 p.m.

Fox

Tues., Nov. 2

Game 6 (if nec.)

TBD vs. TBD  

8:09 p.m.

Fox

Weds., Nov. 3

Game 7 (if nec.)

TBD vs. TBD  

8:09 p.m.

Fox

The two sides did not meet during the regular season. Indeed, they haven't played one another since 2017, when the Astros went 4-0 against the Braves and outscored them by 25 runs in the regular season. It's fair to write those results don't have any predictive value as it pertains to this series. 

SportsLine's projections, however, should have some. Here's what they foresee based on their pre-World Series simulations:

  • Astros: World Series winners in 49.5 percent of simulations
  • Braves: World Series winners in 50.5 percent of simulations

In other words, it's expected to be a close one.

2021 World Series gear now available

