An interleague contest has the Chicago Cubs (19-22) and the Houston Astros (22-19) colliding on Tuesday evening. This is the second matchup of a three-game series between these teams. On Monday, the Astros beat the Cubs 6-4. Justin Steele (6-0, 1.82 ERA) is on the hill for Chicago. Cristian Javier (3-1, 3.47 ERA) is on the mound for Houston.

The first pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET. Houston is listed at -170 on the money line (risk $170 to win $100) in the latest Cubs vs. Astros odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Astros vs. Cubs picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, It has opened the 2023 MLB season on a 20-15 roll on all-top rated MLB picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cubs vs. Astros and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Astros vs. Cubs:

Cubs vs. Astros money line: Astros -170, Cubs +143

Cubs vs. Astros run line: Astros -1.5 (+130)

Cubs vs. Astros over/under: 7.5 runs

CHC: Cubs are 8-3 in their last 11 Tuesday games

HOU: Astros are 5-1 in their last six overall

Cubs vs. Astros picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Cubs

Third baseman Patrick Wisdom is a solid defender with a strong throwing arm. Wisdom has displayed home-run power with the ability to produce runs. The 31-year-old is third in the league in home runs (13) and leads the team in RBI (23). On Friday against the Minnesota Twins, he went 2-of-3 with two base hits.

Left fielder Ian Happ has been a pure hitter with excellent hands and pitch recognition skills. Happ owns quick hands and instincts at the dish. He's leading the team in batting average (.303) and OBP (.427) along with 18 RBI. On May 10 versus the St. Louis Cardinals, Happ went 2-of-5 with one double and one run scored. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Astros

Left fielder Yordan Alvarez has tremendous hitting ability. The 2022 All-Star continues to be a serious run producer for Houston. The 25-year-old is third in the MLB in RBI (37) with nine dingers and a batting average of .291. On Sunday night, he went 2-of-4 with a double and two RBI.

Right fielder Kyle Tucker owns superb hands with great bat speed. Tucker has the skill set to push the ball into all gaps and create offense. The 26-year-old is batting .264 with six dingers and 26 RBI. He's recorded a hit in four of his last five games. In Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox, he was 2-of-3 with a double and one run driven in. See which team to back here.

How to make Astros vs. Cubs picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 8.6 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all of the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Cubs vs. Astros, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has gone 20-15 on its top-rated MLB picks, and find out.