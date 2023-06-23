A star-studded showdown is set to get underway on Friday when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Houston Astros. The Dodgers are 41-33 this season after securing two consecutive shutout victories over the Angels. The Astros, meanwhile, are 41-34 overall, losers of five of their last seven games.

Friday's game is slated to begin at 10:10 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles is listed as the -155 (risk $155 to win $100) favorite on the money line in the latest Astros vs. Dodgers odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The Astros are +130 underdogs and the over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Dodgers vs. Astros picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Astros vs. Dodgers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Dodgers vs. Astros:

Astros vs. Dodgers money line: Dodgers -155, Astros +130

Astros vs. Dodgers run line: Dodgers -1.5 (+130)

Astros vs. Dodgers over/under: 8.5 runs

HOU: The Astros have a 3.51 team ERA

LAD: The Dodgers are 1-6 in their last seven games following a win

Why you should back the Astros



Houston will hand the ball to J.P. France, who enters Friday with a 3.42 ERA. France has given up four hits or less in two of his last three starts, which have all been at least 6.2 innings long. He suffered a loss in his last start, a 2-1 decision to the Cincinnati Reds, but gave up just four hits and two earned runs.

The Astros feature one of the best pitching staffs in the majors. Houston has a team ERA of 3.51, the best mark in the league. Houston's offense also features a plethora of playmakers, including Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker and Jose Altuve. In Wednesday's 10-8 victory over New York, Bregman secured three hits, two RBI, two runs scored and one stolen base. For the season, Bregman has racked up 71 hits, 44 RBI, 42 runs scored and 10 home runs. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Dodgers

Los Angeles' offense has been extremely effective this season. The Dodgers rank fourth in runs scored with 393. First baseman Freddie Freeman continues to produce at the plate. The veteran leads the Dodgers in batting average (.323) and hits (95), to go along with 14 home runs, 60 runs scored and 47 RBI.

Mookie Betts is also having a productive season at the plate. He's recorded at least one hit in 12 of his last 14 games and he's hit 17 home runs this season. In the month of June, Betts has recorded 20 hits, 11 runs scored, four home runs and 10 RBI. See which team to back here.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 8.9 combined runs.

