Astros vs. Dodgers World Series 2017: Some empty seats at Dodger Stadium for Game 7

LOS ANGELES -- More than an hour into Game 7 of the World Series between the Astros and Dodgers (HOU-LAD GameTracker), Dodger Stadium housed more than a few empty seats. Take a look at Reserved Sections 59 and 55:

Reserved Sections 60 and 56:

And a smattering of empties in Sections 302 and 306 in the outfield:

These weren't seats vacated by fans dismayed by the early 5-0 Astros lead. Your intrepid correspondent eyeballed these seats for the entire game, and they were never filled.

Still, before you take this as some kind of assault on Dodgers fans and reinforcement of assumptions regarding same, some mitigating circumstances bear mentioning. First, the traffic even after first pitch was terrible (first pitch was just after 5:00 p.m. local time on a Wednesday), which is why we waited until the game was more than an hour old to post this. Second, according to multiple reports, the secondary ticket market was completely flooded leading up to Game 7. It's entirely possible that those looking to sell tickets didn't like the prices they were seeing and sat on their tickets too long.

Whatever the case, the first World Series Game 7 in Dodger Stadium wasn't filled to capacity, and that's surprising in any context.