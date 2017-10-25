Astros vs. Dodgers World Series Game 1: Chris Taylor homers on first pitch L.A. sees

One pitch is all Chris Taylor needed to give the Dodgers a lead in the World Series. Dallas Keuchel gave Taylor a fastball that he turned on and absolutely smoked to left field to jump out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. This is the first appearance for the Dodgers since 1988, and so far they're certainly making it count.

This is the second straight World Series game in which a team led off with a home run -- last season the Cubs' Dexter Fowler started the game off with a homer to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead. It may have taken the Dodgers half an inning, but they're still on a pretty decent pace.