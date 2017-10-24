Astros vs. Dodgers World Series Game 1 live stream info, TV channel, start time, starting pitchers: How to Watch the 2017 World Series

Astros vs. Dodgers World Series (0-0)





Date: Tuesday, Oct. 24

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

Location: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Starting Pitchers: Dallas Keuchel vs. Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: FOX (check local listings)

Online Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Live Stats: GameTracker

The Fall Classic finally starts on Tuesday, as the Houston Astros will be visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 1 of the World Series. Dallas Kuechel will be facing off against Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, who will be looking to continue a strong postseason run. Both teams have had very different routes to get to this point. Where the Dodgers have cruised thus far, sweeping the Diamondbacks and needing only five games to dispatch the Cubs, the Astros hit speed bumps against the Yankees. After going up 2-0, they dropped three straight at Yankee Stadium before winning the last two games of the series.

Jose Altuve will try to help the Astros overcome their woes batting on the road. The good news is that the Astros won't be playing in Yankee Stadium, which was hell for visiting teams all offseason. The bad news is that the Dodgers' confines aren't much friendlier. With Kershaw pitching in his first World Series game and the Dodgers appearing in their first Fall Classic since 1988, Dodger Stadium will be rocking. This game is huge for the Astros -- their ace Justin Verlander will be pitching in Game 2 -- so a good outing from Kuechel will be essential to normalizing the rest disparity between these two teams.