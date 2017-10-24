Astros vs. Dodgers World Series Game 1: Score, live updates, news, highlights

On Tuesday night in Los Angeles, the 2017 World Series between the Astros and the Dodgers (HOU-LAD GameTracker) will begin. It's the 11th World Series meeting between two teams with 100-win regular seasons and the first since 1970.The winner of Game 1 has gone on to win the World Series 63.9 percent of the time, according to whowins.com. Dallas Keuchel goes for the Astros opposite Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers.

Game info

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 24
Time: 8:09 p.m. ET
Location: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, Calif.
Starting Pitchers: Dallas Keuchel vs. Clayton Kershaw
TV Channel: Fox (check local listings)
Online Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Live Stats: GameTracker

