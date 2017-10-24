Astros vs. Dodgers World Series Game 1: Score, live updates, news, highlights
We'll be live-blogging World Series Game 1 between the Astros and Dodgers on Tuesday night
On Tuesday night in Los Angeles, the 2017 World Series between the Astros and the Dodgers (HOU-LAD GameTracker) will begin. It's the 11th World Series meeting between two teams with 100-win regular seasons and the first since 1970.The winner of Game 1 has gone on to win the World Series 63.9 percent of the time, according to whowins.com. Dallas Keuchel goes for the Astros opposite Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers.
Game info
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 24
Time: 8:09 p.m. ET
Location: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, Calif.
Starting Pitchers: Dallas Keuchel vs. Clayton Kershaw
TV Channel: Fox (check local listings)
Live blog
-
LOOK: Puig dyes hair Dodger Blue
The Dodgers outfielder injected some team spirit into his mohawk
-
Dodgers try to troll Astros during BP
Soft rock during BP? The Astros will roll with it
-
Kershaw vs. Kuechel match-up in Game 1
Both pitchers are coming off of full rest and are looking to go deep into Game 1
-
Strat-O-Matic projects WS Game 1
Austin Barnes and Yasiel Puig play big roles
-
HOU-LAD World Series Game 1 lineups
We're set for a bout of lefty aces in Dallas Keuchel vs. Clayton Kershaw
-
