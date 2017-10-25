Astros vs. Dodgers World Series Game 2 live stream info, TV channel, start time, starting pitchers: How to Watch the 2017 World Series
The Astros bats need to ramp up production to catch up to the impressive pitching of LA
Astros vs. Dodgers World Series (0-0)
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 24
Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
Location: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
Starting Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Rich Hill
TV Channel: Fox (check local listings)
Online Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Live Stats: GameTracker
The Astros looked utterly lost against the Dodgers against Clayton Kershaw on Tuesday, so the good news is that they won't be facing him again. The better news is that they have their ace on the mound, as Justin Verlander will be squaring off against Rich Hill. The bad news, however, is that Houston's bats are still hibernating. They'll need to break out of the slump tonight, because a 2-0 hole heading to Houston would be extremely difficult against a Dodgers team that is hitting well and pitching better. If they can steal home field advantage, then the Astros will be in good shape moving forward.
And it looked doable. Dallas Keuchel kept the Astros in the game on Tuesday, but Kershaw was simply too good. He went seven innings and gave up one run before handing the ball off to the Dodgers' lethal setup-closer combo of Morrow-Jansen. Verlander will look for a performance similar to his previous starts, but he'd undoubtedly like to get more than one run of support in the meantime.
